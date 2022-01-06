Watch now: Illinois puts away Maryland behind monster second half from Kofi Cockburn

CHAMPAIGN — After first-half foul trouble, Kofi Cockburn needed to make up for some lost time.

He left the game with 10:34 left in the first and Illinois leading by 14, but Illinois ended up down four at the half.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood had a brief message for the big man at halftime.

“Get loose, big boy,” Underwood said. “We’re coming.”

No problem. Cockburn returned and took the game over after a scoring run by Trent Frazier to give Illinois a 76-64 win Thursday over Maryland at the State Farm Center despite an overall disjointed performance.

A lack of time didn’t mean a lack of production for Cockburn, who had 23 points and 18 rebounds in 28 minutes.

He had 16 points and 15 rebounds in the second half alone, bullying multiple Maryland defenders for rebounds before either laying the ball back in or slamming it home.

One of the final times where Maryland led was a Julian Reese slam over Cockburn to give the Terps a 42-39 advantage with 16:04 left. Reese hung on the rim and stared down at a hunched over Cockburn. Cockburn responded with 14 points and 14 rebounds from then on. He outrebounded the Maryland team 15-10 in the second half.

"I always tell whenever I get the ball I'm looking at you every time because I know it's a foul or a bucket every time," Frazier said. "Like why would you not want to throw the ball to the best player, the best big in the country?"

Illinois needed all of those with a usually hot-shooting Illini shooting 8-for-30 (26.7 %) from 3 and 41.2 % from the field.

Underwood needed someone to pull his team out of an offensive abyss in the second half, and Frazier had 11 of his 16 points in a 2:47 stretch that started with an acrobatic layup to give Illinois its first lead of the second half with 11:51 left.

"I asked him, I said, 'It might help if you make a shot tonight,'" Underwood said. “And he said, ‘I’ve got you coach.’”

Another “heater” by the fifth-year guard who had a similar run spark the blowout Braggin’ Rights win set the scene for Cockburn to carry the Illini the rest of the way.

"It's incredible what he does just taking over and getting on those heaters," Cockburn said. "Every time I see it it's like it's new to me. I'm in awe just watching him."

Illinois ended up with a comfortable lead near the end, but Cockburn’s foul trouble in the first half got the Illini into trouble and kept the game from being put to bed early.

Donta Scott led the Terrapins attack with 17 points while Eric Ayala added 16. Those two took the game over when Cockburn was on the bench and things went haywire. Maryland went on a 27-9 run to close the first half with Omar Payne, Coleman Hawkins and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk each trying shifts at the five.

None of them were hugely successful except Hawkins showed some energy on the offensive glass and finished with eight points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench where he was more effective at the four than the five.

"I didn't think we played very well in that stretch with any rhythm offensively and we've got to get better at that," Underwood said. "I thought the ball became stagnant."

That didn’t end up mattering a whole lot Thursday night, but the overall performance showed that Illinois can win with things not going its way. Dealing with Cockburn’s foul trouble and a rough shooting night, Illinois found a way against a Maryland team that was a preseason top-25 squad and should find itself around the NCAA Tournament bubble this season.

“It's our whole identity," Underwood said. "It's what we talk about all the time is, when the bowl doesn't go in, how do you win? When it doesn't go in. There's going to be that night, there's going to be a night in an NCAA tournament or two when that thing does not go in and it gets really hard."

