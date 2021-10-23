Watch now: Illinois, Penn State both staying mum on starting quarterbacks

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois and No. 7 Penn State will not announce their starting quarterbacks before Saturday's Big Ten showdown at Beaver Stadium.

The Illini and Nittany Lions are facing similar circumstances with one of their top quarterbacks either recovering from or dealing with an injury, but Illinois' situation is a little less defined.

Brandon Peters, who has missed two games this season with an AC joint sprain to his left (non-throwing) shoulder, began the year as the starter and has started in all five games he's appeared in for the Illini. However, the sixth-year senior's performance when healthy hasn't been strong enough to solidify his status as QB1 with his team returning from a bye week.

Peters was knocked out of Illinois' last game against Wisconsin on Oct. 9 with an undisclosed injury. He did not practice last week but came back and practiced this week.

Rutgers transfer Artur Sitkowski filled in whenever Peters was sidelined this season.

"We'll make that (starting quarterback) decision public when the game starts, so I won't name a starter before that," first-year Illini coach Bret Bielema said. "Our players know, our coaches know. Everything's been that way since Tuesday's practice forward."

Peters is 40-of-82 passing for 410 yards and one touchdown against one interception this season. Sitkowski, who led Illinois to its lone conference win of the year over Nebraska in the season opener, is 66-of-129 passing for 666 yards and six TDs with one pick.

Unlike the Illini, Penn State has a clear cut starter, but whether he plays or not is still up in the air. The Nittany Lions' QB1, Sean Clifford, exited their top-five matchup at Iowa on Oct. 9 in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury, and his team went on to lose its first game of the year.

Per 247Sports' Sean Fitz, Penn State coach James Franklin would "like Sean back." The fifth-year senior did practice this week but received a third of the reps alongside backup Ta’Quan Roberson and freshman Christian Veilleux.

"We'll see where (Clifford is) at by Saturday," Franklin said. "Hopefully, obviously, we have an idea before that. But it was good to see him be able to get some reps."

Bielema said his team will be ready no matter who starts under center for the Nittany Lions.

"We've prepared for a variety of different looks offensively," Bielema said. "(For) all three quarterbacks, we've had game plans (with) an understanding that we don't really know who's gonna show up on Saturday, so we'll go with it as it plays out before us during the game."

Both Illinois' and Penn State's eventual starting quarterbacks will face a formidable defense. The Illini are tied for second in the conference with 12 takeaways, and the Nittany Lions have the No. 1 scoring defense in the Big Ten, holding opponents to 13.8 points per game.

Penn State is also on a three-game winning streak against Illinois, including a 56-21 rout last year in the Illini's season finale. Bielema was in attendance for that game on Dec. 19, 2020, which was the same day he was announced as the program's new head coach.

"At that time, (the players are) just names and numbers. I did enjoy the spirit they played with. I told them that on that on that Sunday," Bielema said. "But now, those emotions that I feel with them are real. To see the disappointment in their eyes after some of these tough losses but also to see the joy in their eyes after a couple wins, it makes it that much more tangible and real."

