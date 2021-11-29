Watch now: Illinois overcomes adversity, Notre Dame for win

CHAMPAIGN – While clearly unintentional, the University of Illinois basketball team navigated the first 10 minutes Monday at the State Farm Center without preseason All-American center Kofi Cockburn attempting a shot.

Diversification was the key for the Illini in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Notre Dame. But make no mistake, Cockburn would soon find his voice as well as his shooting touch.

Six Illini nailed first-half 3-pointers and Cockburn finished with a powerful flourish as flu-ridden Illinois upended the Irish, 82-72, before a crowd of 14,907 and an ESPN2 audience.

“This is one of the 5-10 best wins I’ve been a part of with the trials and tribulations and unknowns,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “This group took a huge step tonight in being connected and being together. I hope this is something we can wrap our arms around and build.”

Having dropped out of this week’s national rankings after a 20-point loss to Cincinnati, Illinois moved to 5-2 as the Irish slipped to 3-3.

The Illini welcomed the return of guard Trent Frazier (knee, shoulder) and Jacob Grandison (flu). Several other Illini players were either hampered or sidelined by a flu bug hitting the team.

“I had not seen Jacob since we got home from Kansas City (a week ago). He’s been in bed. Trent had not practiced. I had no idea he was going to play,” said Underwood. “Da’Monte (Williams) I couldn’t start the second half because he was in the toilet throwing up. He played the entire night sick. We beat a very good Notre Dame team with a lot of adversity.”

Frazier was helped off the floor during the second half of the Nov. 23 game against Kansas State in Kansas City and did not play in a win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Friday.

“I haven’t touched a basketball since that game,” said Frazier, who contributed seven points and six assists in 32 minutes off the bench. “I was really focusing on rehab, trying to get back. I’m still a little stiff. My guys needed me and they trusted me. I wanted to give them my all and do whatever I could to help my team win.”

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey opted to put extra emphasis on Cockburn early, but 3-pointers from first-time starter RJ Melendez and fellow freshman Luke Goode gave the Illini both a boost in morale and on the scoreboard.

“We were trying to figure out what to do to defend him (Cockburn). He’s just a physical specimen,” Brey said. “We’re trying to help (inside) and they’re banging threes down and we’re digging out of a hole the rest of the way. The second half we didn’t help.”

Cockburn scored 18 of his game-high 28 points after the break.

The Illini led just 21-20 before Frazier capped a 17-7 streak with a 3-pointer 2:19 before halftime. Illinois carried a 41-34 margin into halftime after Alfonso Plummer’s 3-pointer from the corner with one second left.

A Grandison trey ballooned the Illini second-half advantage to 59-43. Notre Dame clawed back within five at 67-62 and 71-66 but advanced no closer.

Plummer supported Cockburn with 21 points, and Grandison added nine. With Cockburn grabbing eight and Coleman Hawkins seven, Illinois outrebounded the Irish, 33-29.

Freshman Blake Wesley topped Notre Dame with 24 points, Dane Goodwin chipped in 15 and Nate Laszewski with 13.

Brey praised the work of the 6-foot-10, 235-pound Laszewski, 6-9, 230-pound Paul Atkinson Jr. and 6-8, 242-pound Elijah Taylor against Cockburn.

“I give my three frontline guys credit. He (Cockburn) is the only guy like that in college basketball,” Brey said. “They were battling and wrestling and fighting. That’s all we can ask.”

In Notre Dame’s first true road game of the season, Brey enjoyed the festive surroundings of a large crowd.

“It was neat to be in it. God, we missed that in college basketball,” he said. “They’ve got a great home atmosphere and a heckuva team.”

