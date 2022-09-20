Watch now: Illinois opts for a trio at the tight end position

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football has gone with the committee approach at tight end, and the early results have been promising.

Tip Reiman, Luke Ford and Michael Marchese have played consistent snaps in each of the first three games this season. The trio have combined for 13 catches for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns from Marchese and Reiman over the first three games.

Both of those scores came against Virginia, with the group carving out their respective niches in the Illini’s new offense.

“I think what we saw from practice, what I saw from spring practice and fall camp is showing up on the field,” offensive coordinator Barry Lunney said. “I think you’ve got three guys who are playing right now who have deemed themselves reliable and tough and competitive and can catch the ball, be factors in the passing game and I think they’re good, steady guys that hopefully we’ll continue to use. It just kind of happened that it popped last week.”

Lunney is one of a large group of coaches on the Illinois staff with tight end coaching experience. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema hired him at Arkansas as a tight ends coach — that was his first experience coaching the position. Running backs coach Corey Patterson was a tight ends coach at Illinois from 2018-20.

Lunney and Bielema coached three eventual NFL Draft picks at tight end, the most notable being All-American and second-round draft pick Hunter Henry.

“I don’t know how much I had to do with Hunter Henry’s genetics,” Lunney said. “That really opened my eyes up to how important those guys are offensively and that’s something I always kept. I always liked them and then when I was with him at Arkansas we had that success and how unique they are, how they can impact a game. That’s something that strengthened my belief in that and something I’ve always tried to hold on to.”

Lunney also compared the situation with AJ Derby, a former quarterback and future NFL Draft pick, to Marchese. Marchese switched from the defensive side of the ball to tight end in Bielema’s first season.

Bielema told Lunney after the switches that he would like both of those players, and that’s proven to be the case.

“(Bielema) had some street cred with me when it came to that," Lunney said. "I’ve been through that before. Obviously he saw Mike and what Mike brought to the table last year. Good things happened when Mike was involved and that’s continued to be true for us this fall. I’ve been very pleased with what he’s brought to the table.”

Ford has had a winding path to Illinois. He was a four-star recruit who started his career at Georgia before transferring to play closer to home. His waiver was infamously denied by the NCAA before he started 14 games over the past two seasons.

He has been in the rotation, with the second-most snaps this season behind Reiman, after staying for another year. He signed an NIL deal with the WWE over the offseason, but during the season his focus remains on the field.

“I see a guy who is trying to play the best football of his career,” Lunney said. “Even though he’s an older guy, through the litany of things over his career, he hasn’t played a lot of football. He’s played but he hasn’t played the amount of football that would equate to his age. I see a guy that is committed to playing his best ball that he could possibly play for the Illini here. He’s really committed to that and I’ve noticed that.”

Illinois will likely continue to split the tight end reps three ways going forward. All three seem comfortable with that approach.

"We're a group that just wants to go out there and benefit as much as we can and help the team in whatever aspect," Ford said. "And it's just all about the team and what we can do."