CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois hosts Michigan State this Saturday, the Illini will go up against a depleted Spartans defense.

After a postgame incident in the tunnel after Michigan State’s loss to in-state rival Michigan, the Spartans suspended eight players. That included five players who have started a game this season.

“I don’t think they’re going to change anything schematically, but we kind of just play who plays on Saturday and figure it out from there,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said.

The biggest loss for the Spartans is edge rusher Jacoby Windman. Windman leads the FBS in forced fumbles with six and leads the Big Ten with 11 tackles for loss. He also has 6½ sacks in eight games this season.

Starting safety Angelo Grose is also suspended along with other rotational players.

That means an opportunity for the Illinois (7-1, 6-1 Big Ten) offense that has been minimizing turnovers over the past couple weeks to pair with its impressive running game. Illinois has just one turnover over the past two games, and its passing offense that has improved in efficiency will go up against a unit without its top pass rusher and a safety.

That improvement has come in large part because of quarterback Tommy DeVito. DeVito set a school record for completion percentage in games with over 20 attempts when he completed 20 of 22 passes against Nebraska.

“I think it just gives me an extreme amount of confidence that when I call something in the passing game that the ball is going to be going to the right guy with great timing,” offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “I think our receivers have a great deal of trust in that. Any time you have trust, and trust is a two-way street, he trusts me and I trust him, I think that’s a positive thing. He’s like any good quarterback. He wants the ball in his hand.”

On the defensive side, Illinois goes up against a Michigan State (3-5, 1-4) offense that is led by its passing attack. That includes Keon Coleman, a receiver who is fourth in the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns and is a player on the Spartans basketball team.

It also includes former Illini tight end Daniel Barker, who transferred to Michigan State in the offseason. Barker has 14 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown this season.

Dealing with him will be an Illinois defense that’s continued its solid play. Illinois has held its last six opponents to 14 points of fewer and has allowed just four touchdowns in that span.

“I think that kind of gets lost sometimes,” Walters said. “I was joking with the defensive staff before the game, I’m confident on game days because we have good players. As long as we’re not putting them in positions that are compromising in terms of what their run responsibility or pass responsibility is, we’ve got trust in them to go be who they are and go make plays.”

Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin is back and fully healthy. After Fabrizio Pinton missed an extra point after the Illini’s opening drive against Nebraska, Griffin handled extra point and field goal duties the rest of the afternoon.

Griffin won the position battle at the beginning of the season before Pinton came on for him against Iowa due to an injury. Pinton was 7-for-7 on field goals for the next two weeks while Griffin hit both tries against the Cornhuskers and is 9-for-13 on the year.

Special teams coordinator Sean Snyder said he hadn’t detailed a plan for this game, he went into the game against Nebraska planning on using Pinton for extra points and short field goals but Griffin attempted extra points after Pinton’s early miss.