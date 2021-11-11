Watch now: Illinois not back to full strength with Arkansas State next

CHAMPAIGN — The beginning of the University of Illinois basketball season has been an uneasy uncertainty for Illini coach Brad Underwood.

Underwood didn’t see that changing as his 11th-ranked team prepares to take on Arkansas State in an 8 p.m. nonconference game Friday at State Farm Center.

The one certainty? All-American center Kofi Cockburn will be out for the second of a three-game NCAA suspension.

The uncertainty concerning the status of guards Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo and Austin Hutcherson, who missed Tuesday’s season-opening win over Jackson State because of injuries, remains.

“To be determined,” Underwood said of his ailing guards. “We know Kofi is out, the rest we don’t.”

Underwood was encouraged by how his team responded to the absences against Jackson State.

“We’ve got to find ways to win. Guys are doing that. They’re paying attention, listening, dialing in on scouting reports,” he said. “But part of me is uncomfortable. You want to know exactly what you’ve got every day, and we don’t have a lot of those pieces.”

In anticipation of his return for a Nov. 22 matchup with Cincinnati in Kansas City, Cockburn is simulating games on a treadmill on days the Illini play. The routine consists of running at different speeds and communicating with teammates as if he was playing.

“On game days, he’s not allowed to do anything with the team. So if he’s going to play 32 minutes, he’s going to do 32 minutes on a treadmill with a media timeout,” said Underwood. “We’re simulating those things to try to keep his mind really sharp. Plus it’s really hard to communicate and run at the same time.”

The play of redshirt sophomore Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, a 6-foot-8 native of Belgium, helped make up for Cockburn’s absence with five points and a team-high 10 rebounds against Jackson State. Bosmans-Verdonk was limited to eight games last season by a foot injury.

“It’s well documented all the challenges he’s had staying healthy,” Underwood said. “But he spends as much time or more in the gym than anybody. You see how strong he is. I’m really happy for him to be able to take that next step and that was get significant minutes and impact winning.”

“The energy is crazy. It felt amazing. I loved it out there,” said Bozmans-Verdonk. “Knowing Kofi was out, I expected to play a little more. But nothing changed.

"I was as locked in to the scouting report as I always was. A lot of it was finding my place, finding my role. I had a great group of guys supporting me and giving me confidence.”

Arkansas State is 1-0 after an 81-55 win over Division II Harding.

Desi Stills, a 6-1 transfer from Arkansas, led the Red Wolves with 21 points. Norchad Omier, a 6-7, 232-pounder, contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds.

“They have three great guards all very capable, big and strong,” Underwood said. “Sills is a legit high major talent. He can go get baskets with the best of them. We have to make his shots hard and keep him out of transition. He’s really electric in the open court.”

The Illini coach expects Arkansas State to play at a fast pace and vary its defenses.

“They will really challenge our principles at the defensive end,” he said. “They are great in transition, and they’ve got an interior threat (Omier) capable of being league MVP.”

