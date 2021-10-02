Watch now: Illinois' next test? Slowing down Charlotte's 'heart and soul' Chris Reynolds

CHAMPAIGN — Chris Reynolds has been on a Cinderella ride at Charlotte, but Illinois doesn't want to be next chapter of his movie-like ascension.

The 49ers' starting quarterback is a former walk-on who has not only climbed to the top of the depth chart, but the record book, too. Last week, Reynolds became Charlotte's all-time leader in touchdown passes (45). Earlier this season he became the nine-year program's all-time leader in passing yards and is 34 shy of reaching 6,000.

Reynolds has been described as the "heart and soul" of the 49ers' program by coach Will Healy, per The Charlotte Observer's Hunter Bailey. The fifth-year senior led Charlotte to a 31-28 win over Duke in its season opener for the team's first ever victory against a Power Five opponent.

To avoid being the second Power Five program to fall to the 49ers, Illini coach Bret Bielema knows his team has to keep Reynolds in check.

"He does a lot of really good things that happen post-snap," Bielema said. "Anytime you can see a player make good decisions after the ball has been snapped, you can tell he's been trained the right way, coached the right way, so, yeah, he presents (a challenge). And then he's got the ability to run. He's not maybe the same thing we've faced in some of the other games (like Nebraska's Adrian Martinez or UTSA's Frank Harris), but he stays alive on early downs. He makes some third-down scrambles, they run him in the QB run game, especially in critical moments, so he's a very tough task."

Reynolds was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after throwing four touchdown passes and rushing for another score in last week's 42-39 win against Middle Tennessee State.

Charlotte has scored over 30 points in all three of its victories this year, while Illinois is looking to bounce back from its lowest scoring output of the season.

The Illini lost 13-9 at Purdue last week, with quarterback Brandon Peters struggling for the second straight game. The sixth-year senior was 14-of-26 passing for 100 yards, but Bielema said the team's offensive woes are not solely Peters' fault.

"The two games that he's started now coming back for us (after a left shoulder injury), obviously to not be able to score in the first quarter is frustrating, and I think everyone points to the quarterback," Bielema said. " ... But everybody has to be better. For the quarterback to throw better, we gotta protect him better, we gotta be able to catch it better, we gotta be able to call it better. ... It's a unified approach, and as soon as that happens, then you'll probably see the better results for all of us."

The good news for Illinois is that despite its stagnancy through the air, it has been able to move the ball on the ground, and Charlotte has struggled all season to contain the run. The 49ers' opponents are averaging 234.3 rushing yards through four games.

Last week, Illini running back Josh McCray rushed for a career-high 156 yards on 24 carries at Purdue. The true freshman started in place of fourth-year running back Chase Brown, who did not make the trip to Ross-Ade Stadium due to an undisclosed injury.

Bielema said Brown will return to action Saturday, which should provide a big boost to Illinois' offense.

"There's been two games he hasn't been in, and like you mentioned he's been out of two games early," Bielema said. "So Chase, I will say this, all of the things I've learned about him, the intangibles, all the preparation, he's excited to get out there. One advantage to not being able to go lately has been fresh legs. He just looks like a different gear out there."

As the offense tries to find a rhythm, the Illini defense plans to build on its strong showings from the last two weeks against Maryland and Purdue. Illinois held the Terrapins to 20 points and the Boilermakers to 13 points, which are a season low and tied for a season low, respectively. However, late scoring drives by both teams have spoiled the Illini's stout defensive efforts and pushed their losing streak to four games.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters thinks his unit is moving in the right direction. He said his players just have to continue trusting the work they've put if they find themselves in another high-pressure situation against Charlotte.

"I think our guys have earned the right to be confident because of the way they prepare," Walters said. "So I think we need to carry over that confidence that we have throughout the course of the game to those final drives. ... You can't play hesitant or play passive and be afraid of the moment. You've got to embrace it and accept the challenge and go make plays."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

