Watch now: Illinois new offense looking to follow up impressive introduction vs. Indiana

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ new offense had a solid start under new coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.

Against a Wyoming team that had to turn over its roster after a rash of transfers, the Illini (1-0) put up 477 yards — more than they had in any game last season — in a season-opening 38-6 win.

Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 27 of his 37 passes for 192 yards and a pair of scores while Chase Brown had 167 total yards and three touchdowns. An offensive line kept him from getting sacked and did enough for Illinois to start the season off on the right foot.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema was happy with the start, but Lunney wasn’t quite satisfied.

"I had a moment, Saturday night when I got back and I reached out to him and I just expressed my gratitude for the work that he put in to have that day happen," Bielema said. "And his response was, 'Thanks, coach, but we're gonna get much better next week.' Right? Like he is constantly thinking like that."

Lunney’s offense will have a bigger test when it faces Indiana on Friday (7 p.m. Fox Sports 1) in its Big Ten opener.

One of the keys to success for Illinois in the passing game was keeping DeVito clean. He didn’t get sacked and the only time he got put on the ground was after he threw his first touchdown of the day.

“It’s always a priority to protect our quarterback,” Lunney said. “... As much as we kept him clean last week, (Indiana) is going to try to keep him dirty this week. They’re going to try to keep him on the turf this week with the pressures and the way they come to get him. We know the challenge that’s coming ahead from that regard. In general, it was not really pressure-based last week. … It will be critical that we continue to be able to do that.”

Illinois picked up its volume of plays compared to recent years, running 81 plays on Saturday after averaging around 67 plays a game last season.

The offense prioritized quick passes to a variety of different targets, with a dozen Illini catching a pass.

“In general, we’re kind of a quick-pass team, especially on early downs trying to stay ahead of the chains,” Lunney said. “I thought we did a good job on that.”

It’s the season opener for the Hoosiers, who have a new offensive coordinator and could have a new quarterback in 2021. Former Massachusetts head coach Walt Bell brings in a new scheme while Jack Tuttle and Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak battled for the starting quarterback position during fall camp.

Indiana coach Tom Allen hasn’t unveiled the winner publicly, leaving the Illini guessing about who will be under center and how they’ll operate.

“I’ve been studying the heck out of Walt Bell,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “I watched, obviously, his UMass tape, watched the Florida State tape, watched the Maryland tape. The scheme stays consistent. There are little tweaks here and there with some alignments and some of the ways they’re trying to utilize their roster. He wants to spread you out.”

Illinois’ offense had a good start Saturday, but there were a couple hiccups with penalties and some third-down misses that forced some red zone drives to end in field goals. That gives Lunney and the offense some things to work on into next week.

“You’re always learning. Like I tell the players, we’re all going to make mistakes on game days,” Lunney said. “I made some mistakes on game day. Those are going to happen. When you call a volume of plays you’re going to have a few that you wish that you would have back during the course of the game. You just try to minimize those. That never changes whether it’s a victory or a loss. You always look back on the film and say, ‘Man, I wish I would have had that one back.’ That’s how you grow. You learn from that.”

Now that Illini offense looks to make those slight corrections and take another step as it gets into conference play looking for a similar result.

“Everything we put forth during the week — the study, the plans, the scripts — all the stuff prepares you for game day and hopefully we’ll be at our very best prepared on Friday night so we can put our best foot forward, me in particular as a play caller,” Lunney said.