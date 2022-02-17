Watch now: Illinois needs to get untracked in crowded Big Ten title race

CHAMPAIGN — After Illinois dropped its road contest at Rutgers on Wednesday night, the Big Ten is officially up for grabs.

Two important games against top-20 teams looms for Illinois, and it now finds itself in a six-team race for the conference crown. To snap out of that crowded field, it'll have to break out of its recent funk.

"Next game," Brad Underwood said in his postgame press conference after the loss to Rutgers. "I mean you can't worry about this. If we worry about one then it turns into two."

"We have good players. ... We've just gotta play. Just play hard, simple."

With a little over two weeks left in conference play, only 1.5 games separate first-place Purdue (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) and fifth-place Rutgers (16-9, 10-5).

Michigan State (18-7, 9-5) sits a half-game behind the Scarlet Knights rounding out a group of six teams still squarely in the hunt for a conference title in the last quarter of the season.

Illinois (18-7, 11-4) is in that mix at just a half game behind the Boilermakers with a chance to get the conference title it felt like it missed out on last season, even with a recent loss putting a big dent in those chances.

The Illini are one of four teams with four conference losses, with Purdue, Wisconsin (20-5, 11-4) and Ohio State (16-6, 9-4). That means as of now, those four teams are the favorites and have the chance to secure at least a share of the title by winning out and finishing 16-4 in conference.

Purdue plays Wisconsin on March 1 and Illinois hosts Ohio State at the State Farm Center on Feb. 24, so two of those teams will have to lose once.

From then on, the picture should get clearer, but Rutgers has been one of the most surprising teams and a massive wrecking ball to the conference title picture with four-straight wins over teams in the conference’s top six.

The Scarlet Knights beat Michigan State, Illinois, Wisconsin and Ohio State all in a span of 11 days to move from 6-5 in the conference and in the middle of the pack to the thick of it. They’re the first unranked team to win four games against ranked opponents, according to sports-reference, in an unprecedented hot streak that will make them an upset favorite if they can get off the bubble and into the NCAA Tournament.

They don’t have a great shot at a title with a game at Purdue on Sunday and a home matchup against Wisconsin on Feb. 26, but they’ve beaten both of those teams already this season and muddied the waters significantly the past couple weeks. Dominant performances like the one Rutgers had Wednesday will continue to change the title picture.

Illinois also plays Sunday against Michigan State in a make-or-break game for the Spartans' conference title hopes. A sputtering offense dropped a game to Penn State and is now on the outside looking in with Rutgers while needing help from other teams to get a title share.

That leads us back to the Illini. Despite a COVID pause at the start of conference play and numerous injuries, it still can finish with last year’s conference record of 16-4 and get a share of the conference title. It needs to play better than it has recently, with four of its worst offensive halves in conference play over the past three games. But wins against Michigan State and Ohio State in the next week put Illinois back in the driver's seat they were in a couple of weeks ago before blowout losses to Purdue and Rutgers.

That makes the next two games pivotal and likely the two most important for NCAA seeding purposes before postseason play begins. Illinois is widely-projected as a top-five seed and would be a lock for that status with a pair of quality wins.

