Watch now: Illinois native stars for Illini's NCAA Tournament foe

PITTSBURGH — For Illinois, a hometown kid will be at the top of their scouting report in the first round matchup against Chattanooga.

Malachi Smith, a guard from Belleville who played at Belleville East for three seasons before winning a state title at Belleville West his senior year, is the star for the Mocs.

He led them to a 27-7 season and a Southern Conference championship. Now he tries to lead them to an upset over the school in his home state.

“I grew up two hours from there,” Smith said. “A lot of the kids in the area get recruited to Illinois, so it's going to be good to play my home state.”

When Smith transferred to Belleville West, he joined future Illinois football player Keith Randolph and future Ohio State star and Illinois target EJ Liddell.

Liddell and the Buckeyes are also playing in Pittsburgh, so Smith will get to see him. Smith then goes up against Randolph’s school while he gets underway playing spring ball for the Illini.

“I keep in touch with all of them,” Smith said. “He's doing his thing at football, so that team was really special. But it's kind of crazy how E.J. is at Ohio State, he's at Illinois, and now I'm playing him. We support each other, but I think he's supporting Illinois right now, so I don't know.”

Becoming the third piece to that trio meant Smith wasn’t the primary option. Liddell was in the first of his back-to-back Illinois Mr. Basketball seasons, so he took a backseat.

But the team took off and won state with him as a big part of that. He had already chosen Wright State at that time in the early signing period.

“If he had waited until March, I don’t know how his senior season would have ended up,” former Bellville West coach Joe Muniz said.

His role as a secondary player to Liddell and Javon Pickett at Belleville East didn’t give him a starring role while his style of play was more of a facilitator.

“His problem was he wouldn’t go and shoot 20 shots at an AAU event. He just made the right play,” Muniz said. “There’s not a selfish bone in his body.”

That meant coaches weren’t always sold on his shooting and he wasn’t given high major offers. He chose Wright State over Denver and Missouri State, before transferring to Chattanooga after one season.

There he took a redshirt season during his sit out year.

“He valued every minute of his redshirt year,” Muniz said. “He spent all that time getting better.”

Now, Smith is the biggest challenge between the Illini and the round of 32. He’s averaging 20.1 points per game as one of the top players in the country at any level.

Smith has taken that chance well at Chattanooga and has himself and the Mocs in the big dance in his fourth college season.

There he has the chance to knock off his friend’s school and his hometown team.

“I'm just really determined right now to just play, so I'm soaking it all in, but I'm also here on a mission, too,” Smith said. “Trying to just compartmentalize both. In my room I'm like, man, we're really here, but when we're in the gym and we're taking care of business, I'm just laser focused right now.”

