Watch now: Illinois names Tommy DeVito starting quarterback

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema announced Tommy DeVito as his starting quarterback Thursday.

DeVito beat out Art Sitkowski, who started last season as the backup behind Brandon Peters, for the starting spot after transferring from Syracuse.

“Tommy’s had an incredible fall camp,” Bielema said. “... Tommy has made a big jump from last spring to where we are with his composure in the pocket and the way we play the game.”

DeVito entered the transfer portal after losing the starting job to Garret Schrader midway through the 2021 season. DeVito started all of 2019 and threw for 2,360 yards and 19 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Illinois’ new QB1 has been praised by teammates for his swagger, and was able to get the confidence of the team right away while coexisting with Art Sitkowski, who he’s trained with since high school.

That leadership trait was something Bielema and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney emphasized the importance of as the battle was ongoing.

"Tommy's got a personality and demeanor that I think guys gravitate to him right away,” Bielema said. “What's fun for me to watch grow over the summer and into fall camp was not just the wide receivers and running backs, but you'd see the linemen do certain things with him. Tommy's a competitive guy. If something doesn't go right, he owns it when it’s on him, but if it's on someone else, he's not afraid to say something.”

Lunney and DeVito will now be responsible for turning around a passing offense that struggled in 2021.

Adams, Crisler win starting spots at guard

Bielema also named Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler as the starters at guard, while saying that the tight end rotation will primarily include Tip Reiman, Luke Ford and Michael Marchese.

Jordyn Slaughter will be the primary backup on the line and Bielema said he will get snaps and be available as a reserve guard or tackle. Redshirt freshmen Josh Kreutz and Josh Getzky will also be in the mix as reserves on the offensive line.