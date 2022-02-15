Watch now: Illinois nailing down chemistry ahead of Rutgers matchup

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood has a bit of a balancing act.

Because of injuries and the emergence of multiple freshmen later in the season that has shaken up the rotation, Illinois is still putting together its rotation and finding its best lineups.

RJ Melendez has become a fixture to play double-digit minutes off the bench recently while Underwood said he planned for Luke Goode to play before gameflow changed the lineups Sunday. Andre Curbelo is also returning to form and getting minutes off the bench after being billed as one of the team’s stars in the preseason and playing starters minutes.

A lot of pieces are coming back together or emerging for the Illini, meaning they have had to rework what was a pretty set rotation for a lot of conference play.

“Now that we are somewhat healthy, closer to it, we're getting a little more practice time under our belt, we're starting to see some chemistry and develop some things and be able to work on lineups," Brad Underwood said. "We're probably working on lineups and player placement on the court more than we ever have. ... We've had some challenges and you want to get your best players with the best chemistry on the court as much as possible."

Illinois (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) continues its quest for a Big Ten title and lineup tinkering when it heads to Rutgers (15-9, 9-5) for a 6 p.m. meeting Wednesday at the RAC.

The Illini had a convincing 86-51 win in Champaign in December, but that was when the Scarlet Knights were without star guard Geo Baker. Rutgers is 9-4 in conference play since and back in NCAA Tournament contention with three-straight wins over top-20 teams.

"They're playing as hard as they may in the country," Underwood said. "They're really playing hard."

A big factor in Illinois’ inability to have its whole squad healthy this season has been a snakebitten season for point guard Andre Curbelo. A concussion forced him to miss significant time, including the team’s first game against Rutgers, before he was put in COVID protocols right after returning.

He looked to finally be fully integrated, but suffered an ankle sprain in practice before the Northwestern game, according to Underwood. It’s just been a case of bad fortune of one setback after another for the guard that was primed for a breakout sophomore season.

Curbelo has still managed to flash individual playmaking and driving ability no one on the roster has, like his games of 20 and 15 points against No. 5 Purdue, so Illinois will do it’s best to get him involved more down the stretch. Curbelo has played as a point guard and an off guard with Trent Frazier at times this season.

"I feel really good about that chemistry because we're getting some practice time with them and that's starting to play out pretty well for us," Underwood said.

Illinois was in a similar situation last season with Ayo Dosunmu missing a couple of games in late February and early March last season. The Illini won all three games without him and then won four straight after he returned, including the Big Ten Tournament championship. This situation isn’t without precedent for Underwood and the Illini.

"We were rocking and rolling and we played great without him," Underwood said. "Now, all of a sudden we put him back in and you're like, 'OK, does that throw off your chemistry?' You know we've had so much of that this year that we've learned to navigate it pretty well."

