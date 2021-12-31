 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois-Minnesota game pushed back two days

Missouri Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Trent Frazier celebrates during the second half against Missouri on Dec. 22 in St. Louis. 

 Jeff Roberson, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois men's basketball game at Minnesota has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Williams Arena in Minneapolis and will be televised by FS1.

The game was originally slated for Sunday, but has been moved to Tuesday in accordance with return to play protocols following positive COVID-19 results within the Illini program.

Illinois announced on Monday the cancellation of last Wednesday's home game vs. Florida A&M.

The Illini last played on Dec. 22, an 88-63 Braggin' Rights victory over Missouri in St. Louis.

