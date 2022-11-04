CHAMPAIGN — With a veteran team and star Kofie Cockburn last season, Brad Underwood had a sense of solace when he went into each day as the Illinois basketball coach.

“I woke up every night last year knowing I had 20 and 10,” Underwood said at Big Ten Media Days. “That’s a pretty good feeling.”

With Cockburn off playing professionally in Japan and veterans Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams out of eligibility, it’ll be a new-look Illini in 2022-23.

Five starters and 10 players from last year’s roster are gone, with a team with eight newcomers featuring a lot of new faces and a pivoting to a new style of play.

Without a traditional and dominant center like Cockburn, Illinois will feature a faster-paced offense and get out more in transition. It’ll also have some more full-court pressure, though it’ll be with the emphasis of draining the shot clock and extending the half-court defense rather than forcing a bevy of turnovers.

That group leading the switch to a new style features transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer. Shannon started 54 games over three seasons at Texas Tech and is a 6-foot-6 wing who will play on the perimeter and take some of the ball-handling duties this season.

Shannon didn’t have a bunch of open court opportunities in the Red Raiders’ slower-paced scheme, but he’ll have more of a chance to get out in the open court to show his athleticism.

"He might be as fast as any of the players I've coached," Underwood said. "He's elite in the open court."

Mayer was a starter at Baylor last season and part of the rotation on the Bears' 2020-21 national championship team. He shot 39.5% from 3 for the national championship team before his efficiency dropped last season as he had an increased role and dealt with a back injury.

Mayer averaged 9.8 points and five rebounds in 2021-22 and had steal and block rates that were each in the top 10 of the Big 12 last season. As well as adding some size and versatility on the wing, he’ll be leaned on as an impact defender.

“He’s been where we want to go,” Underwood said. “And we need to play off that experience.”

Baylor transfer big man Dain Dainja will also get minutes at the five. He worked with strength coach Adam Fletcher after joining the program last winter to recover from injury and get into peak shape ahead of this season.

Those transfers are joined by a top-10 recruiting class featuring four-stars Skyy Clark, Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris.

Clark started the exhibition game and is the favorite to replace point guard Trent Frazier in the starting lineup. He’s coming off an ACL injury that cut short his senior season in high school and is rounding into basketball shape and form after a long rehab process.

Rodgers and Clark were both named Jordan Brand All-Americans, with Rodgers being a consensus top-60 national prospect while Clark was in the top-40.

Rodgers is a 6-foot-6 wing whose versatility has Underwood salivating. He’s from Saginaw, Michigan, the same hometown as Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, and his all-around play and unselfishness has garnered comparisons to the All-Star.

Illinois has placed him at all five positions at practice, and he could see some time at point guard with Illinois lacking experienced options at that position. He also played the five in practice with a small-ball lineup, though his role is still being defined by Underwood and the coaching staff.

"His versatility excites me and scares me because my tendency is to want to play him in every spot," Underwood said. "I need to get him really good at a couple."

Harris took over the No. 1 from Frazier, and with a headband and tenacious defense in the exhibition game there was a slight resemblance.

"I think Sencire does some things at a young age, much better than Trent did and vice versa," Underwood said. "But the one thing that's Sencire has that he and Trent are very similar is they're very, very competitive, very personal on the defensive side."

Epps is a player Underwood said has led the team in scoring some practices. He’ll likely start the season as a spark plug off the bench behind more experienced options.

For all the newcomers entering the fold, it was returners Coleman Hawkins and RJ Melendez that led the team in its exhibition win over Quincy. Each had 15 points and will step into starting roles after spending most of last season coming off the bench,

Melendez and Hawkins each had their own breakouts to end last season. Melendez featured late in the season and played a season-high 20 minutes and had nine points in the Illini’s NCAA Tournament loss to Houston.

He flashed athleticism and quickness in the open court, being one of the few transition threats from last season’s team, and is an example of the kind of player Illinois looked for in the portal and for how they want to play this season. He’ll look to continue his upward trajectory from last season into this year.

"I just see a whole different RJ Melendez," Underwood said. "I see a guy with tremendous confidence. I see his swagger I see, his athleticism, his ability to go catch a lob. ... There's nothing on the court that I don't think he can do."

Hawkins will start as this season’s center in five-out looks that were sporadic with Cockburn on the floor so much last season. Hawkins spent a lot of time at the four last season but will likely move over for extended stretches.

Some of those stretches last year were the first three games of last season without Cockburn where Hawkins averaged 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He can attack closeouts on the dribble and adds a playmaking element as a more perimeter-oriented five.

"That was a pretty good snapshot of life without (Cockburn)," Underwood said. "And we saw Coleman flourish in those scenarios."

Those returners will be part of a unit that will have to step up with the loss of Luke Goode, who had foot surgery Oct. 28. His timeline is undetermined and he’ll be re-evaluated in six weeks.