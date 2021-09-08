Watch now: Illinois men's basketball announces full regular-season schedule

Illinois, headlined by star center Kofi Cockburn and standout guard Andre Curbelo, finally knows its regular-season path. The Big Ten released its men's basketball conference schedule Wednesday, completing the Illini's 2021-22 regular-season schedule. The program previously announced its non-conference schedule Aug. 9.

Illinois kicks off Big Ten play at home against Rutgers on Dec. 3 before heading to Iowa on Dec. 6. Other matchups worth noting are a pair of home games against defending conference champion Michigan and Ohio State on Jan. 14 and Feb. 24, respectively.

The Illini are coming off a 24-7 campaign in which they won a program-record 19 games against Big Ten opponents. However, former starting guards Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller are no longer with the team. Dosunmu, a consensus First Team All-American last season, was selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls. Miller, who won a goal medal with the United States Under-19 team in the 2021 FIBA World Cup over the summer, transferred to LSU.

Illinois' full schedule is as follows: home exhibitions against the University of St. Francis (Illinois) Oct. 23, Indiana University of Pennsylvania Oct. 29, Jackson State Nov. 9 and Arkansas State Nov. 12. Season opener at Marquette in the Gavit Tipoff Games Nov. 15, before facing Cincinnati and either Arkansas or Kansas State in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City Nov. 22 and Nov. 23, respectively. Home opener against UT Rio Grande Valley Nov. 26 and home against Notre Dame in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Nov. 29. Big Ten opener at home against Rutgers Dec. 3, at Iowa Dec. 6, home against Arizona Dec. 11 and home against St. Francis University (Pennsylvania) Dec. 18. Braggin' Rights game against Missouri in St. Louis Dec. 22, home against Florida A&M Dec. 29, at Minnesota Jan. 2 and home against Maryland Jan. 6. At Nebraska Jan. 11, home against Michigan and Purdue Jan. 14 and Jan. 17, respectively. At Maryland Jan. 21, home against Michigan State Jan. 25 and at Northwestern Jan. 29. Home against Wisconsin Feb. 2, at Indiana and Purdue Feb. 5 and Feb. 10, respectively. Home against Northwestern Feb. 13, at Rutgers and Michigan Feb. 16 and Feb. 19, respectively. At home against Ohio State Feb. 24 and at Michigan Feb. 27. Home against Penn State and Iowa March 3 and March 6, respectively, to close out the regular season.

The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, while the NCAA Tournament is slated for March 15 through April 4 at a location to be announced.

