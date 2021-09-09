Watch now: Illinois looks to shore up defense; alums begin NFL season

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois gave up 467 yards of total offense in its 37-30 home loss to UTSA last week, and Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters wasn't afraid to shoulder his share of the blame.

One of the issues, as he noted, that led to the Roadrunners' success was Illinois' missed tackles, which Walters believes is partly due to UTSA's uptempo style of offense. The Roadrunners often went no-huddle, forcing the Illini's defense to adjust and react on the fly.

"Part of it is my fault and trying to do some things a little bit different and part of it is having the urgency to get lined up," Walters said Monday. "I think, again, there's some accountability both ways there."

The final dagger in UTSA's victory over Illinois, the program's second Power Five win in its 10-year history, was when running back Brenden Brady busted straight up the middle for a 15-yard touchdown run with 4:57 left in the fourth quarter. It was Brady's second rushing score of the night and the team's third overall.

As someone responsible for plugging those running lanes, fifth-year defensive lineman Jamal Woods said Illinois' film review Sunday was as helpful as it was humbling.

"A couple guys this year, our whole mindset has changed," said Woods, who had three tackles against UTSA. "I see a lot of freshmen guys, sophomores, everybody in the film room just watching film trying to get better. We want to do great things, so film is gonna be our best friend. So we're gonna use it to the best of our advantage and just go from there."

Walters said there's no reason to "hit the panic button" after the Illini's first loss of the season, but he certainly plans to shore up the defense sooner rather than later.

"I've still got all the confidence in the world in the guys we've got and what we're doing because I've seen it since spring and fall and in that first game," Walters said. " ... You've got to learn from this and you've got to have some self-accountability throughout the program and then you move forward and step on to the next challenge."

Assessing Art

The next challenge for Illinois is its first road game of the year at Virginia on Saturday.

Who will be the Illini's starting quarterback against the Cavaliers? That remains a question mark with Artur Sitkowski coming off his first Illinois start and Brandon Peters, who entered the season as the starter, working his way back from a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury.

First-year Illini coach Bret Bielema told reporters Monday that Peters was not cleared for contact just yet, but he did not rule him out at Virginia.

"I think that's a great conversation when it becomes real," Bielema said Monday when asked if Peters is QB1 when healthy. "Last week BP wasn't cleared. As of right now, he's practicing but still not cleared. ... We'll cross (that bridge) when it comes."

Regardless of Peters' status going forward and his possible return, Bielema spoke highly of the way Sitkowski has filled in so far. The Rutgers transfer completed 22 of 42 passes for 266 yards and a career-high three touchdowns against UTSA, one week after leading the team to a season-opening home win over Nebraska with two passing touchdowns.

In two games, Sitkowski has completed 34 of 57 passes (59.6%) for 390 yards and zero interceptions. He's also totaled nine carries for 37 yards, even picking up a few first downs with his legs. His more impressive run came on an eight-yard scamper in the fourth quarter against UTSA in which he dove over a defender and out of bounds to stop the clock.

"Art plays with everything. He leaves everything on the field, and our team is behind him on that, they love him for that," offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. "I hate to see quarterbacks diving out of bounds and getting hit in the legs like that, that's not what I want to see, but I love that kid and the way he plays."

NFL Illini

The 2021 NFL season begins Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. That matchup will feature Illinois alum and Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner, who is entering his fourth NFL campaign. He is one of 12 former Illini players who've made an NFL team's active roster to start the season.

The others are as follows: Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti (third season), Miami Dolphins safety Clayton Fejedelem (sixth season), Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (rookie), New York Jets cornerback Justin Hardee (fifth season), Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Nate Hobbs (rookie), New England Patriots center Ted Karras (sixth season), Cleveland Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin (third season), Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus (10th season), Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (fifth season), San Francisco 49ers safety Tavon Wilson (10th season) and Jaguars defensive tackle Jihad Ward (seventh season).

Five other Illinois alums are on NFL practice squads: Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Christian DiLauro, Dolphins linebacker Milo Eifer, Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse, Texans linebacker Hardy Nickerson and Jets linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips.

