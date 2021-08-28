Watch now: Illinois looks to 'contain' Nebraska star Adrian Martinez in coach Bret Bielema's debut

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen flashed a quick smile when he was asked about Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez on Wednesday.

Hansen, a sixth-year senior, doesn't need a meet-and-greet before Saturday's season opener at home to know that Martinez, the only three-time team captain in Cornhuskers history, is a force to be reckoned with.

"Just a few times (that I've faced him)," Hansen said, jokingly. "Martinez is a great player. I don't know if he had some injuries or what happened last year, but he's given us a lot of issues and a lot of yards in the past, so we're hoping to contain him and do a good job. He obviously provides a great run threat, as well as a passing threat. So doing a good job of keeping him from running around, that will be big for us."

Hansen, a three-time team captain as well, is arguably the Illini's best defensive player and one of the most experienced. He's racked up 243 tackles, seven sacks and 10 forced fumbles in his career, which are tied for the third-most in program history.

Fellow linebacker and first-time captain Owen Carney Jr. has Martinez at the top of his scouting report, too. He said the 6-foot-2, 212-pound fourth-year quarterback is "very talented," and also gave a nod to fourth-year tight end Austin Allen, who had a breakout season last year with 18 catches for 236 yards and his first career touchdown.

"They got some guys over there that definitely are gonna come to play," said Carney, a fifth-year senior. "I don't underestimate any opponent."

First-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema, who led Wisconsin to three straight Rose Bowl games from 2010-12, returned to the Big Ten after a nine-year hiatus, the last three as an NFL assistant. He's installed new schemes across the board since his hiring, none of which he's disclosed publicly, so his debut Saturday will be the first opportunity to see if the Illini's revamped defense can hold up against one of the most dynamic players in the conference.

"Regardless of their record, their history, the last three years he's been a mainstay for them," Bielema said of Martinez. "So obviously he has the eyes and ears of not only his players but his coaches."

As a freshman in 2018, Martinez carved up Illinois by completing 24 of 34 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. He also rushed for 55 yards and one score in a 54-35 home win.

In 2019, Martinez followed up that strong performance by completing 22 of 34 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 118 yards in a 42-38 road victory.

Last year, Martinez didn't start in the Illini's 41-23 road win, only coming in at the end. However, he completed three of four passes, with one being a 4-yard touchdown, and regained his starting job by the end of the season.

This year, he is Nebraska's undisputed QB1 entering Saturday's Big Ten West showdown.

"I'm living out my dream, plain and simple," Martinez said, per the Omaha World-Herald. "This is what I wanted to do when I was kid, wanting to come to a big time school, play big time football, play in these type of atmospheres and be the starting quarterback."

Martinez is one of four active FBS players with 5,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in their career, and he currently holds the Cornhuskers' all-time record with 264.4 yards of total offense per game in 28 games.

His performance Saturday could determine whether Nebraska, which is 12-20 in three years under coach and former star quarterback Scott Frost, finally finds its footing, or if Illinois, which has nine straight losing seasons, begins the Bielema era on a high note.

"I think fans are excited, but we haven't played a game yet, right? It's easy to get excited about something you've never seen," Bielema said. "But I would say this, I hope there's equal excitement after we get done playing. That's what I'm excited for more than anything because for people to support us, they have to believe in what we're doing, and they have to see hope.

"I'm not sure where we're gonna land Saturday post game, but I hope to instill a lot of hope in a lot of people that have been looking forward here in the Illinois program for the immediate future and years to come."

