Watch now: Illinois looks to avoid 'trap game' against Texas-San Antonio

CHAMPAIGN — The buzz is still lingering around the program since Illinois, led by backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski, defeated Nebraska 30-22 at home in its season opener last week. Save for the injuries to starting quarterback Brandon Peters, who is unlikely to play this week, and starting linebacker Calvin Hart Jr., who underwent season-ending knee surgery Wednesday, it's safe to say coach Bret Bielema had an accomplished debut.
The Illini will try to carry that momentum over into Saturday's home game against the University of Texas at San Antonio, with Sitkowski, a Rutgers transfer, making his first start for the team.
"Last week, when BP went down, Art stepped in there and didn't miss a beat," Bielema said Thursday. "So that same process is going for us now."
Although some people may view the Conference USA Roadrunners — who will face a Big Ten team for the first time in program history — as a lesser opponent than the Big Ten West rival Huskers, Bielema isn't having any of that. Every time UTSA's status as a non-Power Five program was brought up this week, he sternly dismissed it.
"One of the things as a head coach you have to be cognizant of is, 'What are your players hearing?' They interview with you guys, they talk to their parents, they sit with people in their classes, they hear social media banter, right?" Bielema said. "But UTSA is a football team last year that went 7-5 and could have easily had three more wins and been at 10-2 or an even better football team. ... I tell our players all of the time, right, 'Respect all, fear none,' and we're definitely going to respect everybody we walk into that stadium (against) whether it's home or away."
Bielema added that the Roadrunners' success last year under coach Jeff Traylor, his first season at the helm, wasn't "by chance." Instead, Bielema believes it's because UTSA is as disciplined as it is talented.
Perhaps no one the team's roster has more star power than junior Sincere McCormick.
The 5-foot-9, 205-pound running back totaled 249 carries for 1,467 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns last year, which are both single-season program records. He also had nine 100-yard rushing games in 2020 — highlighted by another single-game program record 251 rushing yards in the team's regular-season finale against North Texas — to become the 10-year-old program's all-time leading rusher with 2,450 yards.
McCormick's stellar campaign led to a second-team All-American nod from both the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele.
"Very dynamic player. When you pop on the film, he jumps out for a variety of different reasons," Bielema said. "He's got power, he's got balance, he's got strength, he's got a burst (and he) has the ability to take the ball inside or outside."
Illinois' defense will make sure to keep more than a few sets of eyes in the backfield on Saturday, for not only McCormick, but the teammate handing off to him, too.
While McCormick may be the Roadrunners' best player, quarterback Frank Harris has proven to be a standout player in his own right. The 6-foot, 200-pound senior was an All-Conference USA honorable mention last year after completing 159 of 250 passes (a single-season program record 63.6%) for 1,630 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also totaled 95 carries for 528 yards and nine scores.
Additionally, Harris is a lefty, which often forces opposing coaches to flip their schemes to match his dominant hand. Bielema plans to do that in some cases Saturday, but he explained that slowing Harris down isn't that simple.
"Now this guy's a very unique animal in the fact that when you have a left-handed quarterback, it's been my experience that they become very left-handed dominant as a team," Bielema said. " ... (But) he really has the ability to go right and left, throw the ball effectively, he can run anywhere, very heady player. He's had a lot of experience, even though some of those years have been cut short with injuries, his experience factor is through the roof."
Illini defensive backs coach Aaron Henry said he's excited to see how the team, and particularly his position group, handles UTSA.
He heaped praise on a few cornerbacks for their outings last week against Nebraska, including sophomore Devon Witherspoon, who had a team-high four pass breakups. However, he's reminded them that if they plan to avoid a "trap game" against the Roadrunners, there is no time to rest on their laurels.
"My challenge to Spoon, my challenge to the defensive side of the ball is. 'Can we do it again?'" Henry said. "It's easy to have success one game, but can you do it again?"
