Watch now: Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes ready to take next step after breakout

CHAMPAIGN — Tarique Barnes got a tough introduction to getting significant snaps as a linebacker for Illinois football.

He won the job in the fall of 2020 before the Illini played one of the first games after the first wave of the COVID pandemic at Camp Randall Stadium against then No. 14 Wisconsin.

A blowout loss to the Badgers was something most Illini fans would likely want to forget, but Barnes became one of the game's bright spots. His scoop-and-score gave Illinois its only touchdown of the day and he had a game-high 11 tackles despite not starting.

"The bigger plays started to happen," Barnes said. "And then I'm like, Okay, I'm good. I'm catching the speed of this. To go on later on and start those other couple games really put in my mind, like, Okay, this, this is your moment, it's your time."

He got his first career start soon after before a leg injury cut short a 2020 season where he had 25 tackles in the first five games.

He missed time and was in rehab for an offseason that saw a complete coaching change and a system change. He played some middle linebacker in high school, so the new system wasn’t a huge adaptation with him being part of an inside linebacker duo.

By the time Barnes was back healthy, he remembered getting a taste of what getting game time and making plays felt like, and didn’t want to let it go.

"I really felt like at that point it's here and I don't want to give it back," Barnes said. "I'm not letting it go to anybody else. I feel like if you hold something that you want to cherish that and then you want to be the best at it. So that's really what I held onto."

With the new coaching staff, Barnes won a starting job in the 2021 season and completed his breakout. He started 10 games and was second on the team with 80 tackles, adding six tackles for loss, a pair of sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

He was a big part of a defense that had its own breakout in an impressive opening season under new coach Bret Bielema and coordinator Ryan Walters.

Barnes and C.J Hart, a linebacker who also had a touchdown in his first significant snaps as an Illini before having a breakout season cut short by injury, will be tasked with a large portion of snaps at the inside linebacker position this season.

Barnes will be a veteran presence for a group that lost that with Jake Hansen leaving and a defense that is having to replace some key players.

That means Barnes will have to continue his breakout for the Illini defense and he might have to carry some younger players along with him.

"I think the ceiling is very high," Barnes said. "And I say it because I know for a fact that there's still a lot more improvement on the table. So, as we take enough steps I see the sky's the limit. Beyond that even."

