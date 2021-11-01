Watch now: Illinois' Kofi Cockburn suspended three games by NCAA

CHAMPAIGN — The 11th-ranked University of Illinois basketball team will be without its preseason All-American center for the season’s first three games.

Kofi Cockburn was suspended Monday by the NCAA because he sold institutionally issued apparel and memorabilia in June, which came before the NCAA approved new legislation making that practice permissible July 1.

“We are disappointed with the three-game suspension, because there were unprecedented factors and altered timelines related to his decision to ultimately withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a statement issued by the university.

“Once Kofi had a full understanding of where he stood regarding the draft, he made an educated decision to return to school, work toward his degree, and continue improving his game.

“That said, we understand and respect the NCAA’s decision in this matter, and we will move forward accordingly. As always, Kofi’s attitude and outlook remain upbeat and positive. He is focused on helping his teammates prepare for the season, and we can’t wait to have him rejoin us on the court.”

Cockburn will be sidelined for two home games (Nov. 9 vs. Jackson State and Nov. 12 vs. Arkansas State) and the Gavitt Tipoff Games at Marquette on Nov. 15. He is permitted to continue practicing with the team and will be eligible to return to the court against Cincinnati in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

In addition to being sidelined for three games, Cockburn is required to repay the funds generated by making a donation to a charity of his choosing.

The 7-foot Cockburn averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds last season. He played in the Illini’s two exhibitions games and combined for 35 points and 14 rebounds in wins over St. Francis and Indiana (Pa.).

