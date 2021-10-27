Watch now: Illinois' Kofi Cockburn named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year

CHAMPAIGN — Another jewel to the preseason crown of University of Illinois center Kofi Cockburn was added by the Big Ten Conference on Wednesday.

The Big Ten selected Cockburn its Preseason Player of the Year in a vote of a media panel covering the league. The junior is the first Illinois player to have that honor bestowed upon them since Dee Brown in 2005.

Cockburn, who was a second team All-American last season, was chosen as an Associated Press Preseason All-American earlier this week and is on the watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

Also, Cockburn and Illini guard Andre Curbelo were picked as part of the Preseason All-Big Ten. Illinois has two players on the league’s preseason team for the second straight season. A year ago, it was Cockburn and guard Ayo Dosunmu,

Joining Cockburn and Curbelo of the preseason team were Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Maryland’s Eric Ayala, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Caleb Houstan, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams, E.J. Liddell of Ohio State and Ron Harper Jr. of Rutgers.

Tickets on sale

Single-game tickets for Illinois men’s basketball games are on sale and can be purchased online at fightingillini.com or by phone at 1-866-ILLINI-1.

Reduced prices are available until Nov. 7 on two games: Nov. 26 vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley ($10 in 200 level) and Nov. 29 vs. Notre Dame ($25 in 200 level).

Family 4 Pack packages are being offered for the Dec. 29 contest against Florida A&M (four tickets for $49) and the Jan. 17 game vs. Purdue (four tickets for $99).

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.