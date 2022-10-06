Watch now: Illinois' Kendall Smith and Calvin Avery have emerged for the defense

CHAMPAIGN — At this time last year, Calvin Avery and Kendall Smith were still waiting for their turns behind eventual NFL players.

Avery was behind Rod Perry, who is a member of the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, while Smith was behind Kerby Joseph, a third-round pick by Detroit. Both had been waiting for a little while. In nine combined college seasons before this one, they had four starts between them — all by Avery.

This season, they’ve each gotten their shot by starting the Illini’s first five games. As the two ends of the defense — Avery as a nose tackle in the middle and Smith as the deep safety — they’ve been vital to the unit’s start. The Illini lead the nation in scoring defense through five games.

Avery, a four-star recruit who has played off the bench in each of his previous four seasons, said he anticipated the breakout.

“He is comfortable in the system and he has worked his tail off with (strength coach Tank Wright) in the offseason,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “His body has changed. He’s a big ol’ grizzly bear out there and is every bit of 330 (pounds) and is as light on his feet as any 330-pound guy I’ve ever seen.”

The Illini singled out Avery after he made strides during fall camp and the beginning of the season in his efforts to improve his conditioning. In his final year, he found urgency to seemingly put it all together.

“I feel like for myself it was like, 'Yo, you’ve got to pick it up. This is your last year. You know you can make a lot of those plays that are out there,'” Avery said. “'Are you going to make these plays or are you going to let somebody else make these plays?' A lot of times, it was just I didn’t really want to go make the plays. I wasn’t going to go get it. I feel like (the coaches) were pushing me to go get it. That’s pretty much what I did and focused myself on going to get it.”

That’s what Avery has done, and he’s been a key part in freeing up defensive ends Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph for their impressive seasons.

“I just feel like if two dogs are eating, the big dog is going to eat, too,” Avery said.

“He kind of gets overshadowed a little bit by The Law Firm (Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph) sitting on either side of him, but a lot of the reason those guys are making plays is because of what he’s doing and the amount of attention he’s attracting,” Walters said.

Smith saw what Joseph did during last season, and going into his sixth year he had to decide his future. He briefly entered the transfer portal, but after hearing what the defensive staff had to say he decided to stay.

"The pitch was, 'Listen, Kerby left. You're going to be put in the same exact positions'," defensive backs coach Aaron Henry said. "You know the defense in and out. Why would you go somewhere else where there is a lot of uncertainty? You can come in and be the man. You're already here and you can be the man. We didn't BS him and it's working out for him. ... He's put in the groundwork and it's showing off right now."

That decision has paid off, with his three picks leading the Big Ten and sending him well on his way to Joseph’s total of five from last season.

He’s taken advantage of the opportunity sold to him and being in a position that has been a magnet for big plays.

“I think it’s a combination of both: the talent level and where that position is designed to make plays,” Walters said. “A lot of times they’re sitting in the middle of the field and are able to overlap the deep balls, just by the nature of the way we’re structured.”

Smith’s improvement in eye discipline and confidence in preparation during the week on the practice field and in the film room are some of the reasons for his leap from being primarily a special teamer to a key starter.

“His detail on studying quarterbacks’ operations and recognizing formations that teams like to throw vertical out of and who are the targets that quarterbacks are giving the deep shots to, those are all film prep and studying throughout the week," Walters said. "When you get to game day and those situations occur, you’ve got a chance to make plays and have an opportunity to get turnovers. He’s definitely taken advantage of that.”

Smith, like Avery, has waited and worked for this kind of opportunity to come. Now they’ve both seemingly taken advantage.

"It's one of the hardest things to do in life, right?" Smith said. "You know, everybody's got goals and aspirations. ... Sometimes it takes a little longer, but I'm a man of faith, a man of God, so I always kept my trust in Him. I'm just glad it's starting to work out."