Watch now: Illinois' Keith Randolph Jr. grateful to be back from injury

CHAMPAIGN — As soon as Keith Randolph Jr. felt it and heard it, he immediately thought the worst. Illinois' third-year defensive lineman had just recorded a sack in the first quarter against UTSA on Sept. 4, but then a few minutes later he was being helped off the field because of a "pop" in his right knee.

"At first, I was panicking," Randolph said. "I’m not a big crier, but when I thought it was my ACL, I broke down in tears.”

Randolph's right leg had been rolled up on by a UTSA offensive lineman, bending it in a way that legs aren't supposed to bend. He said he prayed to God on the sidelines, hoping that his breakout year hadn't come to a premature end.

Fortunately, what Randolph assumed was a season-ending injury turned out to be much less severe. He didn't share what specifically happened to his right knee, but he was sidelined for the rest of the UTSA game, plus two more at Virginia on Sept. 11 and at home against Maryland Sept. 17.

“It was hell,” Randolph said of missing the first games of his college career. "The Virginia game, that was my first game really being out, just watching it on TV knowing that I’m not there helping my team, that hurt a lot. When we played here at home, I didn’t travel (to the off-campus hotel prior to the game). Stuff like that really hurt me a lot because I just love playing football with my brothers.”

Randolph made a limited return last week at Purdue, recording one tackle, and expects to be a full go Saturday at home against Charlotte. He has notched two sacks and a forced fumble this season, and is grateful for the chance to wreak more havoc at the line of scrimmage.

"I thought all the hard work I put in up to the season, I wouldn’t have a chance to show the world all the hard work I put in," Randolph said. "Thank God it wasn’t anything serious and I was just out for a few weeks and was able to get back out there for my brothers.”

Seizing the moment

Star linebacker Jake Hansen, one of six team captains, was held out of last week's game at Purdue with an undisclosed injury. In his absence, Khalan Tolson started for the second time this season and took advantage of his increased role.

The third-year linebacker had five tackles and helped the Illini nearly pull out their first road win of the season before ultimately falling 13-9 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Tolson said he enjoyed "being able to showcase my abilities" and growth as a player.

"It's a journey, and you gotta put in a lot of work. What you put in is what you get out," Tolson said. "I've been putting in a lot of work since the season started, and I just go out there and play now. It's fun."

Fellow third-year linebacker Tarique Barnes also received more playing time to make up for Hansen being out. He had five tackles, including one sack.

Barnes and Tolson both sustained season-ending injuries last year and had limited reps during fall camp as they worked their way back to full strength.

"Me and Tarique, we real tight. That's like my boy," Tolson said. "I'm happy to be out there with him, so you know it's fun being out there with him. I think we had a good game."

Illinois coach Bret Bielema said he expects both linebackers to be vital parts of the team's defense moving forward.

"They’re both awesome kids. They’re very athletic," Bielema said. "I’ve coached linebackers my whole career so tangibly when I saw them, they have a lot the DNA that you want: they can run, they can strike, they can hear, they can listen, they’ve got good vision. Linebackers, a lot of times, if they can see things without turning their head, that’s a good sign. They’ve got great peripheral vision, very, very high football IQ.”

Injury update

Bielema said Monday that he expected Hansen to play Saturday, but during his weekly Thursday press conference he said Hansen is now a game-time decision.

"We're trending in the right direction for Jake Hansen, but don't have final approval," Bielema said.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon is also a game-time decision, while running back Chase Brown has been "cleared." Both players missed last week's game with undisclosed injuries, too.

Tight end Daniel Barker was limited against Purdue because of an undisclosed injury, but Bielema said he is back to full strength this week.

"Overall I think our guys, from a health standpoint, (are) just much better than where we were a week ago," Bielema said.

