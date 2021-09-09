Watch now: Illinois' Isaiah Williams speeds up 'mental clock' after switch to receiver

CHAMPAIGN — The clock is always ticking inside Isaiah Williams' head. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound redshirt freshman, who is actually in his third season at Illinois, knows he only has a finite amount of time to make a play.

Go too fast and the play never develops. Take too long and the play falls apart.

Ever since Williams began playing football, he's searched for that perfect pocket of time between success and failure. The only difference is that unlike in years past, when he was at quarterback, the clock has been sped up after he switched to wide receiver in the spring.

"At quarterback, you got that mental clock in your head like, 'OK, I got to get (the ball) out,'" Williams said Tuesday. "At receiver I got the same thing, so at receiver it's almost a little bit faster. I struggle with it a little bit like sometimes I don't always get to my (route) depth because my mental clock in my head is quicker, but that's something I've been working on in practice, trying to make sure no matter what I get my depth."

Perhaps no play through the first two games of the season displayed the maturation of Williams' mental clock more than his final catch in a 37-30 home loss to UTSA last week.

Facing 4th-and-3 at the Roadrunners' 19-yard line with 27 seconds left in the game, Williams ran a short route straight up the field before turning around and making the reception.

The Illini needed three yards and Williams made sure they got four.

"That moment is big," Williams said. "That's something that I honestly pray for, to be put in the big moments and be able to make plays and perform and to be able to be that guy that my teammates can count on. That's something I take pride in.

"When (the pressure is) at its highest, I gotta be able to make plays."

Williams' four-yard grab, which was his third catch in six plays with all three going for first downs, kept Illinois' last drive alive. It eventually gave the team one final chance to tie the game, but a potential touchdown pass by quarterback Artur Sitkowski sailed out of the back of the end zone as time expired.

Even in defeat, Williams took another step forward in his second start at receiver. He finished the game with career highs of eight receptions for 101 receiving yards, highlighted by three grabs for 43 yards on the Illini's final possession.

Williams' career night marked the first time in over a year an Illinois player had a 100-yard receiving game. The last player to do so was former receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe in November 2019.

"The more football he learns at the wide receiver position is only going to benefit us," first-year Illini coach Bret Bielema said Monday. "Like I told him (in the spring) after the first practices he had at wide receiver, I know we're going to get the question, 'Hey, you wasted all this time at quarterback,' and that's the complete opposite. All the years he played quarterback he learned how to read coverage, understand leverages.

"Two of the most critical plays he made (last) Saturday (were because) he understood where the defense was and where he needed to get and make adjustments off of it."

Through two games, Williams leads Illinois in targets (26), catches (14) and receiving yards (142), and he scored the first receiving touchdown of his college career in the team's season-opening home win over Nebraska.

When asked if Williams has exceeded his expectations since his position change, offensive coordinator Tony Petersen initially said, "Yeah, I mean I guess," before giving his answer a bit more thought.

"I guess I'd probably say no," Petersen said Monday. "Because with just his God-given ability and what I see out there, I think he's got special abilities and not only catching the football. (He's a) natural ball catcher, route runner. ... I mean, he's a special talent with the ball in his hands at the slot position, and I think he's just gonna keep getting better every week."

The Illini will try to rebound at Virginia on Saturday, and Williams is eager to help his team get back on track. Regardless of what challenges the Cavaliers' defense presents, he remains confident in is budding receiver skills and the slightly quicker mental clock that guides them.

"It don't matter what I think is happening to the quarterback to the O-line, like if he's getting pressured, no matter what I gotta do my job," Williams said. "That's been the biggest thing, making sure that if I gotta get to five yards, I get to five yards. Don't get to three just because you think you don't have enough time."

