Watch now: Illinois introduces Barry Lunney Jr. as offensive coordinator

CHAMPAIGN — Brett Bielema was impressed.

A new young coach had gotten a chance to organize Arkansas' punt team, and had passed the test to become Bielema's offensive coordinator in waiting.

That coach was Barry Lunney Jr., then the tight ends coach at Arkansas, and while Bielema's time ran out in Arkansas before he could make Lunney Jr. the coordinator there, he finally got the chance to do it years later with the Illini.

"A lot of people can talk, very few people can teach," Bielema said in a zoom Wednesday. "I think he's an excellent teacher, which really gets me excited."

After Tony Petersen was let go, Bielema kept thinking back to Lunney Jr., especially after the success he had at University of Texas San Antonio.

"The opportunity was just really something that I just couldn't pass up," Lunney said.

Lunney helped UTSA to a 12-2 season in 2021 that started with a win over Illinois in Champaign. UTSA had over 20 points in every game this season and scored over 30 points nine times in 2021. Illinois managed just one game over 30 points, a season-ending 47-14 win over rival Northwestern.

"This move was made because I wanted to get a really good football coach in here," Bielema said.

Lunney will bring a different tempo to Illinois’ offense. It will be a pro tempo, called “tempro” by Lunney and the UTSA staff.

“We're not trying to play so fast that we put our defense in jeopardy by playing a bunch of snaps and having to be on the field with quick turnaround," Lunney said. "We want to be able to have enough pace in our system to affect the defense at the end of the day. ... One of the things that we did at UTSA is we tried to change the pace of the game. We wanted to dictate the pace of the game, whether it be quick play, no huddle, huddle, a fast huddle.”

Lunney will come in with a couple of experienced running backs in Chase Brown and Josh McCray, but there will likely be a change at quarterback for the Illini. Transfer Tommy DeVito enters the fold while backup Arthur Sitowski will also be an option at quarterback.

Lunney had success with a couple of different quarterbacks, most recently the All-Conference USA second team quarterback Frank Harris. He’ll mold a lot of the offense’s qualities and tendencies based on the skills of the team’s signal caller.

"That's my job as the coordinator and quarterback coach is to let whatever the strengths are of these players that play, the quarterback that's on the field, to let those things be freed up. To be able to play free within the system and to play with confidence."

Lunney will take over Tony Petersen’s recruiting area in Illinois as well as being a closer and helping the recruitment of offensive players. Lunney was able to recruit and develop multiple four-star players at Arkansas including New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry as the tight ends coach under Bielema from 2013-18.

"I always remember early on in my career, I would go in these areas that I'd never been dead before but you could have success based on your personality, your demeanor, your professionalism, and I think Barry fits that category very well," Bielema said.

Illinois gets official schedule for 2022

Illinois had a couple minor changes in its 2022 schedule Wednesday. The Illini play at Indiana instead of traveling to play Penn State for a third straight year. Other dates changed: Illinois plays at Indiana on Sept. 3, at Wisconsin on Oct. 1, At Nebraska on Oct. 29, and at Michigan on Nov. 19.

