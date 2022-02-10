Watch now: Illinois in the mix for frantic Big Ten finish

CHAMPAIGN — Tuesday’s game between No. 13 Illinois and No. 3 Purdue was one of the biggest games of the Big Ten season, but the heavyweight fight ended up being a second half knockout.

The 16-point loss put a large dent in the Illini’s Big Ten title aspirations, taking the Illini off the conference perch (17-6, 10-3 Big Ten) and into a three-way tie atop the Big Ten with the Boilermakers and Wisconsin.

That sets up a frantic finish between the leaders with Michigan State and Ohio State lurking less than two games behind. It also means that Illinois still controls its own destiny for a share of the conference crown.

The Illinois locker room wasn’t fixated or particularly distraught, with the most important goals for the season still very much on the table.

"We're a good basketball team," Brad Underwood said. "It was an off night. We were 10-2 coming in. We're still in a really good place."

The loss was still important — dropping both games to Purdue means the team doesn’t have any mulligans left in conference play like the loss at Maryland earlier in the season, but the team’s schedule gets a little lighter. Illinois has only two games left against ranked teams, and both are ranked lower than the Illini.

Illinois plays Michigan State in East Lansing on Feb. 19 after the Illini beat the Spartans in January without Kofi Cockburn. Then Illinois plays No. 16 Ohio State at home Feb. 24. With some games against unranked teams mixed in, the remaining games for the Illini are winnable.

"We're in a good spot," Trent Frazier said. "There's a lot of things we can learn from this, but the main thing right now is making sure our guys are staying together."

But the loss to Purdue was a reminder that the team will have off nights offensively, and at times still lacks a gear to compete with the nation’s elite or have the consistency to rattle off long win streaks.

Luckily, Illinois has time and a couple of reinforcements to help shift into that new gear. Andre Curbelo gave a good performance with 15 points Tuesday, and with concussion protocol and health and safety protocols behind him he adds a lot to the team when healthy.

"He was really good for us," Frazier said. "I love his energy and effort coming in. He's still a little rusty but that's OK. I tell him every night before you go out, I tell him to be special, be you and he's doing that. Him just working his way back in is really key for us."

There has been some rust with getting Curbelo back, and he has shaken up the team’s lineups. Illinois is still figuring out the best pairings of its guards and wings since it’s finally gotten healthy.

"We haven't been whole," Underwood said. "We're still trying to figure out certain lineups with Belo back. I thought he played really well. RJ Melendez was terrific, he's gaining minutes. We're good."

Melendez added eight points off the bench and was another example of a younger player stepping up and contributing in major minutes. Luke Goode shined against Michigan State earlier this season and Brandin Podziemski played a key role late in a comeback win over Northwestern.

Usually a team’s rotation is figured out by mid-February, but because of injuries and the emergence of some of the freshman wings, that hasn’t been the case. If Melendez or one of those three lock down a rotation spot and the team figures out how to re-introduce Curbelo by finding optimal bench lineups, then the team could make another leap.

However, the time for tinkering is quickly coming to an end and Illinois has its wake-up call to find those answers sooner rather than later.

