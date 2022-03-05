Watch now: Illinois honors two keys to the program's facelift with Senior Night

CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams started their Illinois careers in uninspiring fashion.

They were two of the freshmen in Brad Underwood’s first class as head coach, and that first game was an exhibition loss to Eastern Illinois. That started a stretch of two years where the team was near the bottom of the conference.

"I peed down my leg," Frazier said. "First time playing in a college arena. Obviously it was a big adjustment and I was nervous. And it just goes to show how long I've come."

"I remember a few times we were getting booed," Williams said. "And we just fought through all of that and came back and showed some grit and some fight in us."

Over four years later, both will play their last game at the State Farm Center on Senior Night (6:30 p.m. vs. Iowa) with a program being in a completely different place. Now Illinois is in its third-straight 20-win season and is one of the top programs in the Big Ten coming off last season’s conference tournament title.

"It means a lot to be a part of it," Frazier said. "Be a part of building the culture, changing it. Getting this team back to a winning program. It's special to be able to say we were part of it."

They’re the two who started the program’s facelift with Underwood and are the only ones who have been there for the entire rebuild. Sunday they’ll give the home crowd and their coach a send off.

"Time flies," Underwood said. "It's hard to imagine that I'll coach a game here next year without them in uniform. And to me that's sad, daunting. They've meant the world to me, my family, their family. You know, I've got a ton of respect for both of them. They've had, in very different ways, unbelievable careers."

Underwood faced daunting competition when he entered the conference. The program had to compete with decades-long dynasties like Michigan State under Tom Izzo or Purdue under Matt Painter. Michigan was still coached by Jon Beilein at the time and there were a number of schools with long-tenured coaches who had made their mark on a program.

"All of them had just long, historic cultures, and they were so embedded and so deep and how are we ever going to get there?" Underwood said. "How are we going to touch that? And for those guys to now be on the other side of that. It's that street toughness, it's that grit."

"It's that fight (that Da'Monte has). It's that competitive stuff. It's the willingness to make the teammates better that Trent's got. It's that sacrifice. Now, I hope we're one of those teams that everybody talks about. How do we catch Illinois? And those guys are responsible for that."

A couple other seniors have also been added to the mix over the past couple of seasons. Jacob Grandison transferred from Holy Cross and sat a year before playing big minutes the last two seasons. Alfonso Plummer came in this year as a grad transfer from Utah.

Grandison, who is a gametime decision Sunday with a shoulder injury, also has the option of coming back for another season with a COVID waiver.

Plummer has had an impactful season as a transfer. He’s second on the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game with multiple burners. He tied the school record for 3s in a game with eight triples against Ohio State on Feb. 24. He’s also fourth on the single-season leaderboard for made 3s with a conference-leading 89.

"I would put his year as a transfer down as one of the best in the history of transfers," Underwood said.

The team also added Kofi Cockburn, the star big who is one of the most prolific players in the country, who will also be recognized on Senior Night with an upcoming decision on entering the NBA Draft.

"I want to make sure he's recognized in a way that he should truly be recognized if that's a decision he makes, and he's been phenomenal," Underwood said. "He's been one of the all-time great players and a banner will hang as it should."

All of those players have come together to put Illinois in position for a tournament run and a Big Ten championship, even if it is unlikely. The Illini need Nebraska to beat Wisconsin on Sunday and for them to beat the Hawkeyes for a conference title share.

Even with the loss in one of the country’s top players last season in Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois has remained competitive with this core in place. That’s been largely because of Williams and Frazier, who have left the program in a much better position than they found it.

“Tough times don't last forever," Williams said. "It's really about if you're a fighter or not and just having a will to to change something. You go through tough times at first, but I mean, look at us now. Happy and smiling.”

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0