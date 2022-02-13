Watch Now: Illinois holds on against Northwestern to take first place in Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois needed a bounce-back game to regain its perch at the top of the Big Ten.

It let an 18-point lead dwindle to one, but in the end held on for a 73-66 win over its in-state rival Northwestern to take back sole possession of first place in the conference Sunday.

"I'm glad we found a way when things weren't great," Brad Underwood said.

A 19-2 Northwestern run in the middle of the second half made things a little dicey for the Illini, but they went to Kofi Cockburn late and the junior big man took care of business with late buckets to put the game away alongside some clutch free throws by freshman RJ Melendez.

Cockburn finished with his 41st career double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds, tying the program’s all-time record of 41 double-doubles with Skip Thoren.

"Late in the game in the last eight minutes he just was, 'No, no, no my ball,' and carried us down the stretch," Underwood said.

Illinois (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) looked to have put the game out of hand quickly with its shooters making enough of their open looks while the Wildcats double- or triple-teamed Cockburn. Nine first-half 3s put Illinois up 14 at the half and up double digits for most of the first half before coasting, nearly to a fault, the rest of the way. Plummer had 16 of his 19 points in the first half with four of those triples.

Cockburn was efficient on 8-for-11 shooting and set the tone for an Illinois team that got back to being successful on the glass, out-rebounding Northwestern (12-11, 5-9) 47-30.

All those positives were nearly thrown away with 14 second-half turnovers. Offensive possessions were wasted with turnovers or poor shots against a Northwestern defense that looked completely different after the break. The Wildcats pieced together enough scores on offense to get back into the came and get on the cusp of taking the lead down one with 6:16 left.

"We turned the ball over at an uncanny rate," Underwood said.

Cockburn was one of the main culprits with six turnovers. He had trouble at times dealing with the extra bodies and the physicality. Andre Curbelo also had four turnovers in 16 feast-or-famine minutes off the bench.

"Tonight was as bad as I've seen Kofi flustered," Underwood said. "Kofi never shows emotion and he's the most fouled player in America. ... They sent the farm to him and he had some uncanny turnovers."

Luckily for the Illini, Cockburn and Melendez came to the rescue late. Cockburn had the team’s only field goals in the final 10:38 with eight points in the final 5:26.

Melendez had another game with good minutes off the bench with two first-half 3s and a steal. The freshman has been steadily earning more minutes and is becoming a fixture off the bench at this point because of his athleticism. In the second half, he sped past everyone on the court for a breakaway slam that reinvigorated the State Farm Center crowd.

"He's a different kind of beast," Cockburn said.

Melendez had 14 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block in 17 minutes off the bench. He was 3-for-4 from the field and his length made an impact defensively.

"RJ was terrific tonight," Underwood said. "We're starting to see depth and growth."

After struggling to contain Purdue’s star guard Jaden Ivey, Trent Frazier kept NU star Boo Buie under wraps for most of the afternoon. Buie finished 3-for-13 from the field with eight points.

After losses from Wisconsin and Purdue this week, Illinois sits alone at 11-3 in the Big Ten with everyone else suffering four losses or more. Illinois controls its own destiny in the conference title race with only two ranked teams left on the final six games of the schedule. The Illini’s next game is 6 p.m. Wednesday at Rutgers.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0