Watch now: Illinois has another Australian punter in Hugh Robertson

CHAMPAIGN — Two years ago, Illinois' punter didn’t have a lot of familiarity with American Football.

Hugh Robertson was in Australia working as a police officer, but after being a late addition to the team in August of 2020, he spent the past two seasons as the backup behind Blake Hayes and is the favorite to win the punting job.

It’s a long cry from Aussie rules football back in his homeland. Robertson didn’t start watching a lot of games until he was recruited, and was in for a little surprise when he got to campus for the team’s game against Purdue in 2020.

“I had no idea what was going on,” Robertson said.

He’s worked with multiple special teams staffs over the past couple of seasons and has a handle on things now to take the reigns as the punter for this season and the future.

“I can’t say I know too much about offense and defense, but at least I know a little bit about special teams, which is handy to know considering I’m the punter,” Robertson joked.

The past couple years have been a big move for Robertson. He left a job he worked at for eight years and traveled over 9,600 miles to play a completely new sport.

He left most of his friends and family behind, but he wanted to compete. He had played club Australian football and had also never gone to college.

“I was working, working, and this opportunity popped up,” Robertson said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do is play sport at a high level. Because of injury and all sorts of reasons back home, it never happened. But now having an opportunity to come over here, I had to take it.

“I sort of see it as an opportunity for me. We don’t have this opportunity to go to college for a degree and to play sport at such a high level. The amount of money that goes into this thing, I’d never dreamed of this when I was 18 years old. For me, I sort of cherish this a lot. The opportunity is just unbelievable.”

Robertson took a year in the Army in what he described as a “gap” year before spending four years as a transit officer in Melbourne and later working in the city and country around that area.

That makes him now one of the oldest players in college football at 28 years old. It gives him a different perspective than most — some players on the team are a decade younger than him.

“The thing that I love about him is his demeanor. You can’t really rattle him,” coach Bret Bielema said. “I think the more consistency he can bring to the punting game would be good. He doesn’t have to be somebody else. He’s got to be him.”

He does have to replace Hayes, a former Big Ten punter of the year and three-time all-conference player. Hayes was also from the Melbourne area and, despite being younger, was a mentor for Robertson and helped him acclimate.

“Being around Blake a lot early on, it was great to have competition like that,” Robertson said. “It’s something I never really experienced coming to play punter in America. It’s a completely new experience with the competition that’s involved at every level. Every day, there’s always competition. I kind of learned how to deal with that with Blake being around and learned a lot from him.

"At the end of the day, I’m trying to go out and do my best, and if that best is not good enough, then unfortunately, that’s the way it is. As long as you do your best, you can (hold) your head high.”

No matter what happens to Robertson on the field, he’ll always have this journey to a new continent for a new start in his late-20s.

“It was definitely a new experience, but life’s too short not to have those fun experiences like that," Robertson said.

