Watch now: Illinois got the revenge it wanted in win over Virginia

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football team had some required viewing during the course of practice this week.

Played over and over during the week was a clip video coordinator Joe Maggio found of Virginia players dancing and celebrating.

"I showed them specifically a play where Virginia's sideline did that," Bielema said. "There was a play late in the fourth quarter where I watched their whole group get together. That had stuck in my mind. I'd taken that mental picture and I couldn't shake it."

Late in Saturday’s win over the Cavaliers, it was the Illini’s turn to dance.

The team got a stop on fourth down, officially clinching a 24-3 win that seemed decided for most of the game. Bielema wasn’t such a big fan, but the defense got to dance on the sideline and in the end zone near the student section in celebration of another example of the unit’s turnaround.

Last year, the Illini lost 42-14 to this same team and 364 days later it kept the opponent out of the end zone and won by three scores.

"This was a big statement to me about where we were a year ago to where we are now," Bielema said.

Defensive end Keith Randolph led the charge with a sack and 2½ tackles for loss, saw Virginia move down the field during that drive and decided he needed to step in.

"I remember they were moving the ball, on the end zone, and I was like, 'Hold on,' because I left my helmet all the way down the other end because I'm thinking we're done," Randolph said. "And I'm like, 'Oh they're on the 3-yard line.' I take off sprinting, 'Coach, coach, come on, put me in.' And he did."

Randolph made a tackle in the backfield before the Illini got a goal line stand, then dished back some of the celebration it had to witness last year and during the week of practice.

"It was great," Randolph said. "Something I'll never forget, honestly."

This Virginia game was circled on the calendar. Randolph was back at home in Belleville watching with his mom after picking up a knee injury the previous week. He saw the Cavaliers put up points on his teammates before the unit turned it around in conference play

"I was upset and then when I saw the schedule came out and I saw they were on there I was like, 'Oh yeah, this is it,'" Randolph said.

The revenge element came quickly even to those who weren’t around last season. Transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito picked up quickly the nature of the week.

"They really didn't have to say much," DeVito said. "I mean the coaches kind of took care of that as soon as it happened. I saw the stats. Their offense got after our defense last year so our defense was super riled up this year, especially because of how many yards they threw for or rushed for whatever it was last year, they were super riled up all week of practice."

That continues to come more into focus as the year goes on. It’s the first of seven rematch games from last season for Illinois. The Illini were 3-4 against those teams last season, beating division foes Nebraska, Northwestern and Minnesota. Illinois lost to Virginia, Purdue, Wisconsin and Iowa last season.

Bielema has emphasized the chip on the Illini’s shoulder as a program, mentioning it Monday in his weekly press conference when asked about the loss to Indiana and Bryan Hightower’s near-touchdown.

“There have been moments of flash and positivity but it’s kind of us against everyone,” Bielema said. “When you’re in a position that we are at right now, we have to not only beat our opponents, we have to beat everybody else that we face. … We have to perform at a level that’s above the expectation for us to get the respect we want to get. We not only have a chip on our left shoulder, we probably have one on our right shoulder.”

That attitude is what Bielema is trying to permeate throughout the program this season to bring the Illini forward. The team will have that chip and idea of revenge through its mind often in conference play.

The first opportunity for Illinois against a team that beat the Illini last year gave a clear answer, though there is still a lot of season still to play.

Bielema felt slighted by the dancing by Virginia a year ago. This time he and his team ensured that wouldn’t take place.

"I wanted this program to be respected and today hopefully was a step in the right direction," Bielema said.