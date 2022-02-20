Watch now: Illinois gets lift from Grandison, takeaways from win over Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It was 3 a.m. and Jacob Grandison wasn’t sleeping.

Illinois had just returned from a Wednesday night beatdown at the hands of Rutgers where Grandison was 2-for-7 from the field. It was a tough loss and a tough night, so he went to get shots up.

"I've always been confident in my shot and it wasn't dropping," Grandison said. "So I knew I needed to make adjustments and shake it off and be a pro about it and just get back in the lab and get right."

Managers, TAs, and guard Alfonso Plummer were in the wee hours of the night joining Grandison in his sanctuary of the practice gym at the Ubben Complex.

"Nothing is really going through my head," Grandison said. "It's like my Zen Garden in a way."

The late night work paid dividends in Illinois’ 79-75 win over Michigan State on Saturday. Grandison had 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting to break out of a seven-game slump where he averaged 5.9 points a contest and was shooting 30% from the field.

He became the team’s biggest offensive option early and was the only player consistently making shots. He made six of the team’s eight 3s and had all five of the Illini's 3-pointers in the first half.

The offensive night wasn’t always pretty, but Grandison saved it from becoming another shooting disaster before Trent Frazier shut the door late.

Now, it looks like Grandison is back to the level that has him shooting 41.8% on the season. With that ability joining his floor game, he’s a key cog that makes the team’s offense the best it can be. That made his bounce-back game very important.

"That's what it's all about," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "Seeing really good things happen to really good people. And I know he is 100% in our corner — not his corner; in our corner. And that means winning. You know he's got his routine. He's been frustrated. He's down. He missed the layup at Rutgers and literally I thought he was going to cry on the court. That kid wants to win so bad."

Here are some more takeaways from Illinois’ win to stay in the title hunt

Frazier returns as closer

The closer at the beginning of the season was Frazier, who hit big 3s to ice games time and time again early in conference play.

After being one of the many victims of the team's recent shooting slump, he came up big after a rough 0-for-6 start from the field.

All 12 of his points came in the final 10 minutes, and Frazier had the team’s final five points — a layup after recovering a loose ball with 58 seconds left followed by the dagger triple with 23 ticks remaining.

“He's so in the moment," Underwood said. "The best thing about Trent is nothing that's happened bothers him, good or bad. He just plays the play. It's very nice to have a guy like that that is on your team and can go make a play. He made a lot of really good plays today."

Despite playing a game-high 37 minutes and the entire second half, he saved his best for last. He’s played big minutes before, and his endurance wears opponents down and makes him a good option later in games.

“I try to push myself and I think I'm one of the best in-shape players in the country," Frazier said. "I just really continue to just push myself. I don't really get tired."

Hawkins brings energy

Illinois had another game with a similar initial gameplan from the bench, and that meant double digit minutes for Coleman Hawkins.

Hawkins helped the team on the boards with four rebounds and added two assists, including a one-handed bullet to Frazier. He also had a stepback midrange jumper that showed some offensive confidence despite being his only basket.

He looked aggressive and had the defensive play of the day when he sent back Malik Hall’s reverse dunk attempt.

Hawkins played well while RJ Melendez was uneven in nine minutes off the bench. Andre Curbelo also continued his role as a key reserve with 13 minutes that included a late bucket, two assists and two rebounds.

Going forward into the end of the season, the team will want to lock down a rotation and those seem like the favorites for consistent bench minutes with backup centers Omar Payne and Benjamin Bosmans Verdonk. Luke Goode could get come time mixed in as well.

"(Hawkins') activity, his energy — it's amazing the ball goes in when you have that kind of energy," Underwood said. "I liked our bench tonight. I'm really trying to find a rotation pattern and I felt pretty good about that tonight and made sure the guys had the right type of minutes."

Conference title up for grabs

Illinois held serve to match Purdue at 12-4 in conference. The Boilermakers host Rutgers Sunday with the first chance to go to 13-4.

The Illini shift to a week with No. 18 Ohio State coming to Champaign on Thursday before traveling to Ann Arbor for a road rematch against Michigan on Sunday, Feb. 27. The big-picture takeaway is that Illinois keeps its opportunity to control its own destiny to get a share of the conference title.

Illinois also appeared to get its rebounding woes under control by out-rebounding a Michigan State team that specialized on the boards 38-36. Getting over the first roadblock of two games against top-20 teams increases its chances of a conference title dramatically with three games against unranked opponents after the game against the Buckeyes.

"It really is the fourth quarter of the season — we've got four games left, we're in first place and it's ours if we want it," Grandison said. "And we want it. So, got to do the little things, got to have energy, play off each other and just play the right way and I think that's what we did tonight."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0