Watch now: Illinois football stay heavy in state, offense while signing 22 recruits

CHAMPAIGN — A year ago, Bret Bielema wasn't even the University of Illinois' head football coach when the early national signing period happened.

The Illini still managed to ink 14 in the three-day period before Bielema took the job a couple days later. However, that class ranked last in the Big Ten Conference.

Flash forward a year later. Bielema said he and his staff got what they wanted in quality and quantity while jumping up the league rankings.

Bielema announced 22 players signed national letters of intent Wednesday. The Illini added 10 players from Illinois — including running back Aidan Laughery from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School — along with one from Canada and another from Denmark.

Illinois went heavy on the offensive side with 16 of those recruits, which included six linemen. The Illini's class ranked No. 11 in the 14-team Big Ten and No. 44 nationally, according to 247Sports.

"It embodies what we believe in. We have a strong foundation of defensive and offensive linemen," said Bielema. "It was really based on we need numbers. I knew we were losing five of the top six players in that (offensive line) group. To get them and build them has been a huge part of this class."

All but two of Illinois' recruits were rated three stars (out of five) by 247Sports. The Illini were in the hunt for four-star defensive back Kody Jones of Memphis, but he picked Michigan over Illinois and Tennessee on Wednesday.

Isaiah Adams, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman, might make the most immediate impact. The native of Ajax, Canada, comes from Garden City (Kan.) Community College and could help fill the void created from the graduation of most of the line.

Adams was ranked the No. 5 junior college offensive tackle and No. 21 junior college recruit by 247Sports. He will be among nine of the recruits who will enroll in school in January and take part in spring practices.

The other foreign addition also is an offensive lineman. Magnus Møller, who played for a club team in Denmark, could help Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood in a pinch. Møller stands 6-9 and weighs 300 pounds.

Hunter Whitenack (6-6, 315) of New Carlisle, Indiana, and Joey Okla (6-3, 300) of Hartland, Wisconsin, give more size on the offensive line along with Matt Fries (6-5, 275) of Cranford, New Jersey. Fries' brother, Will, is a guard for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Illini got two late flips. Gabe Jacas, a 6-4, 245-pound outside linebacker from Port St. Lucie, Florida, decommitted from Tulane and picked Illinois over Tennessee while wide receiver Eian Pugh of Chicago Fenwick flipped from Cincinnati.

Bielema is excited about Jacas and the other outside linebacker the Illini signed — 6-4, 220-pound Jared Badie of Oswego East.

"Defensively we knew it was going to be a smaller class," said Bielema. "To add Jared Badie and Gabe Jacas at outside linebackers is a position I really feel strong about (with) the type of defense we play."

Hank Beatty, who will play wide receiver for the Illini, did everything for Rochester while being named Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year. The 5-11, 180-pound Beatty threw for 1,899 yards and 23 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,371 yards and grabbing 22 receptions for 341 yards.

Illinois added one quarterback. Donovan Leary, whose brother Devin is the starting QB at North Carolina State, comes from Sickerville, New Jersey. Leary threw for 2,094 yards with 16 TDs and 12 interceptions in his senior season.

"I'm not a big believer in signing multiple quarterbacks in the same class," said Bielema. "It's important to get a quarterback that kind of fits in to what we're doing. Donovan did that."

The 5-11, 190-pound Laughery, who was slowed by a bad bone contusion suffered in the first game and played sparingly the rest of his senior season, was among two running backs signed. The other was 6-3, 230-pound Jordan Anderson of Joliet Catholic, who rushed for 306 yards and four TDs in the Class 4A State championship game.

"We got two running backs, kind of like a big and little version," said Bielema. "I've had success in my career in every size of running back known to man."

Loyola Academy linebacker James Kreutz is the son of former Chicago Bears' six-time Pro Bowl center Olin Kreutz and brother of Illini redshirt freshman offensive lineman Josh Kreutz.

"Our latest addition last night to add James Kreutz, who is a guy I fell in love with when I watched his film in late October-early November, I couldn't tell you how excited I was to make that call and offer him and get him to be part of our family," said Bielema.

The spring signing period begins Feb. 2. Based on what players Illinois might lose or gain in the transfer portal, Bielema expects to add to his roster then.

"We're not done," he said. "Anything that isn't covered can be covered in the near future."

Transfer additions

Bielema secured a quarterback in the transfer portal last week. Tommy DeVito, a two-year starter for Syracuse who lost his job early this season, will join the Illini and figures to compete with Artur Sitkowski for the job in the fall.

DeVito has one year of eligibility remaining. During his Syracuse career, DeVito completed 337 of 572 attempts for 3,866 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Another transfer coming in will be TeRah Edwards, a 6-2, 294-pound defensive tackle who has been at Northwestern the last two seasons.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.