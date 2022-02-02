Watch now: Illinois football puts finishing touches on 2022 recruiting class

CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema and Illinois football put the bow on the team's 2022 recruiting class Wednesday with National Signing Day.

The Illini brought in 22 incoming freshman with two junior college transfers and two Division I transfers from the portal. The team also added five preferred walk-ons.

Out of the 22 high school signees, 11 were from Illinois which is the highest number for the program since 2003. That class included multiple players and kickstarted an era of local talent that were important on the Illini's 2007 Rose Bowl team.

"There's a lot of commonalities to what we're trying to do here and I don't think Illinois has changed all that much to draw that comparison, right?'" Bielema said. "I didn't want to have a flash in the pan I want to build something with a great foundation."

The biggest addition in the second signing period was former Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito. DeVito was a four-star out of high school in New Jersey and was the team's starter in 2019 before losing the job and becoming a grad transfer after the 2021 season.

"When I watched this film I just was excited about his arm talent, his ability to be on the field," Bielema said.

DeVito threw for 3,866 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 26 career games. With last year's backup Artur Sitowski recovering from surgery after a broken arm, DeVito will be the favorite to start in 2022.

"We were really low on veteran experienced quarterbacks," Bielema said. "So we were looking for an ideal guy to have a one for one."

Another couple of immediate impact transfers are defensive lineman Te-rah Edwards from Northwestern and junior college offensive lineman Zylon Crisler and Isaiah Adams.

Edwards played two games at defensive tackle for the Wildcats in his first two seasons.

Crisler is a player Bielema was very complimentary about with his combination of size and athleticism. At 6-foot-7 and 350 pounds, he offers good size on the line. He's also cut down weight after being 420 pounds previously, according to Bielema.

"From an NFL standpoint his measurables are incredible," Bielema said.

Bielema said Adams and Crisler can play at either tackle or guard spots, so they'll offer good depth and be in contention for starting spots with a lot of starting spots on the offensive line up for grabs next season.

A late addition out of high school was Matthew Bailey, who Bielema said could be a factor at a number of different positions at either safety, linebacker, tight end or wide receiver.

"This is the definition of what we're looking for," Bielema said. "A guy with length, a guy with athleticism, a great guy with great football, IQ, an incredible person off the field as well."

Illinois also has 10 of its high school recruits on campus as early enrollees including 3-star receiver Shawn Miller. The junior college and college transfers are also enrolled.

Bielema finishes up his first full class, and has a chance in the next couple of years to improve his recruiting now that he'll have full cycles of multiple years to evaluate each class.

Illinois' 2022 high school class was ranked 12th in the Big Ten and 45th nationally by 247sports composite rankings. That's an improvement off the 2021 class where Illinois was 13th in the conference and 73rd nationally.

