Watch now: Illinois football gearing up for fall camp

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is under a week away from fall camp, with Big Ten media days this week being the final hurdles before the team gets preseason preparations underway on Saturday.

There are many storylines with the Illini, including its new offensive installation under coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. It now is full steam ahead with a full roster at fall camp after an introduction to the system in the spring.

"We're starting over," Lunney said Monday at Bret Bielema’s golf outing at Atkins golf course. "In my mind, the spring was like a bonus, like, okay, it's the first round to teach and, you know, kind of gather information.

"And now let's come back to work and build, start over on the building blocks of the offense and do a new clean install, and we'll kind of just start over again, and kind of go through the same gamut we did in the spring, but obviously, with a whole lot more of a background and understanding."

A couple of injuries

The Illini are mostly fresh for the preseason preparation to get underway. Freshman wideout Shawn Miller is getting close to being fully cleared and recovered from his collarbone injury in the spring.

Northwestern transfer defensive tackle TeRah Edwards injured his knee during workouts a couple of weeks ago. Bielema said he expects him to be back in a couple of weeks and in time for the season. He was in the mix for a starting spot at nose tackle in the spring with Verdis Brown and Calvin Avery.

"Not a considerable amount of time, but obviously was extremely disappointed for him," Bielema said. "He had an incredible summer. Really changed his body and has done a lot of positive things. So excited to get him back sooner than later."

Vanderbilt transfer Rashad Wilkins will be in the mix at that spot now that he is on campus. He had 13 tackles in 2021.

"To be quite honest, if we would have been here a couple of years prior he would have been a guy that for sure I think we would have recruited out of high school," Bielema said. "He's athletic, he's big. He comes from Vanderbilt, so obviously takes care of the things away from the game. I haven't been able to get with him in a D-line spectrum yet, but I was impressed with the way he showed up here the latter part of summer."

New wide receivers

Illinois added a pair of transfer wideouts over the summer. Former Northern Colorado wideout Jonah Morris announced his commitment this spring. Both have played at least four years of college football.

Morris is a 6-foot-4 lanky target who has the size and frame of a Power Five receiver.

"He definitely fits the docket and in that regard," Bielema said. "Athletic, I think he catches the ball extremely well."

Bielema announced former South Dakota receiver Kody Case was a late add to the team’s roster over the summer. Case had 1,157 yards in four seasons with the Coyotes and was a slot receiver and a return man.

"When you watch this film, just a really exciting dynamic guy to watch," Bielema said. "Not only obviously in their conference, they play good football, but he had some crossover games against Power Fives and I really was intrigued with the way he competed in those games and the things I saw."

Illinois enters the season with a good amount of transfer additions and with the addition of Case is around the limit of 85 scholarships for next season. Bielema seemed happy with the business done and a rule change by the NCAA that eliminates a cap on additions in a recruiting class and instead has a total limit of scholarships for a roster.

"I'm very excited to add positional players that we thought in our roster, we kind of had voids, holes that need to be filled," Bielema said. "So I think we accomplished that. But the real proof in the pudding will be when we put the pads on."