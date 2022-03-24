Watch now: Illinois football adds new faces on defense

CHAMPAIGN — The biggest change this spring for Illinois football is the offensive installation, but that doesn’t mean the other side of the ball won’t have its share of switches.

There will be a lot up for grabs on the defensive side of the ball this offseason with lost starters at each level of the defense after defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’ first season. Five starters exhausted their eligibility or declared for the NFL Draft after last season, most notably All-Big Ten selection Kerby Joseph.

Joseph had five interceptions and a pair of rumble recoveries, giving the team a bunch of turnovers and production a year ago.

"Do we need to make up one person's production from one player? I don't necessarily think that's the case," Walters said. "But I think we can make up that production as a total unit."

Joseph and Tony Adams Jr. will need to be replaced at free safety and the other corner spot opposite the returning Devon Witherspoon. Jartavius Martin has played some nickel corner and free safety in the spring so far, and if he moves to free safety that would shift an opening to the nickel corner slot instead.

Kendall Smith played some safety as well and Prince Green will be another name, but there will be a lot of mixing and matching with the spring game a month a way and the season still a long way from then.

"That's the kind of the beauty of springtime and going through fall camp," Walters said. "We're gonna mix and match those guys all over the place throughout the course of the practice."

Illinois’ next two openings are at outside linebacker/edge rusher in Bielema’s 3-4 scheme. The Illini made two moves in the last year by nabbing sit-out transfer Alec Bryant from Virginia Tech and early enrollee Jared Badie.

Bryant was a former four-star recruit with the Hookies and Illinois beat out Tennessee, Michigan State and Minnesota for Badie. Badie has added 20 pounds of muscle over the past couple of months since he enrolled according to the coaching staff.

Both will have their first seasons of eligibility next year and will certainly be in the mix for time.

"When (Bryant) plays it is powerful," outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane said. "When he strikes you, you know it. So I'm excited to see how that translates with pads on come Saturday."

The last opened up spot is the nose guard in the center of the team’s three-man front. Illinois had breakout stars Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton on each side of Rod Perry, but with Perry out of the picture they need to find another man in the middle.

Randolph has played some there, but him and Newton each earned honorable mention Big Ten honors, so the team will likely want to keep them at the defensive end positions.

That means that Northwestern transfer Terah Edwards and former four-stars Calvin Avery and Verdis Brown will get an opportunity to carve out starting snaps. That role will be important to the rest of the defense as someone to eat up blockers in the middle and support in the run game while giving Newton, Randolph and the team’s outside linebackers room to operate.

"We've got really good nose guards," Randolph said. "Calvin Avery, Terah Edwards. We got Verdis Brown, and I also played nose sometimes. So we'll just continue to get better and continue to stack days, so I'm not really worried about it."

Most of these players have a different start this season after getting comfortable with coordinator Ryan Walters’ system after the team’s turnaround on that side of the ball last year.

“I think we established our identity towards the latter half of the season last year," Kane said. "I think our guys have really bought into the system on how we're going about it. And now it's how can I get better within the system? We studied all offseason, what can we do better? Now we're implementing little details along the way."

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0