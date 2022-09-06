Watch now: Illinois focusing on red-zone execution; Julian Pearl likely to return

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ offense has had little problem moving the ball in its first two weeks.

It had an impressive debut under offensive coordinator Barry Lunney in its season opener, and had 448 yards against Indiana. But red zone offense and turnovers became the story in the team’s second game, with three lost fumbles and an interception — all of them being in Indiana territory.

"We just didn't execute," Lunney said. "With a couple of play calls, and just within the play calls, the execution just wasn't good enough for us to get the points that we needed to get to win the football game. Moving the ball is just half that. The most important part is figuring out ways to score and score touchdowns and not have field goal opportunities. That's certainly an area that we came up short in on Friday night."

Lunney said that he’d give quarterback Tommy DeVito “an A+ for competitiveness” for the plays he made with his arm, throwing for a pair of scores, and his legs — he picked up five first downs and converted four third downs on the ground Friday.

He also threw a pick in Indiana territory. That area is a focus for the Illini this week, and is the next step for an offense that has had its good moments to start the season.

"There is no magic formula down there," Lunney said. "If there were, I think we would all know it. It is really about executing, putting your players in a good position, which I've got to do a better job of, and I'm confident that we can get that fixed. ... We've had some nice plays being made. We just got to clean up those ones that we're leaving on the table."

Workload shift likely

Brown and the running game were the biggest bright spot offensively for a unit that moved the ball in Bloomington. Brown got the vast majority of carries while the Illini’s offense was without backup Josh McCray.

Brown had 36 carries for 199 yards while the two other backup running backs, Reggie Love (five carries for seven yards) and Chase Hayden (one carry for a loss of a yard), combined for six yards on six carries.

That workload imbalance gave Brown nearly 40 touches — too many according to Lunney.

"I know he feels like he's up to it," Lunney said. "And he is, to a large degree, but we've got to help spread that out a little bit and get other guys involved in that. It certainly wasn't calculated the way that was unveiled the other night, but the game was so tight and he had been running so well, I think that's kind of where we all felt like we needed to go."

Bielema said before the game against Indiana freshman Aidan Laughry would be in position to get snaps, but since he wasn’t cleared until Wednesday of that week, he didn’t get any work. He’ll likely join Hayden and Love in the mix vs. Virginia.

Pearl returning to lineup

Offensive tackle Julian Pearl was a late scratch against Indiana after getting hurt during the team’s practice Thursday. He tried to warm up before the game Friday but couldn’t go, meaning Isaiah Pearl moved to left tackle and Jordyn Slaughter filled in at left guard.

Bielema said that the plan currently is for Pearl to return to the lineup this Saturday.

“I think he’s going to be ready to go Saturday, but my biggest concern, and I told him and the trainers, was: Let’s not put him back. I think he’s going to be a phenomenal player when he’s at full strength. We’ve just gotta make sure he’s gonna be there.”

Cornerback Taz Nicholson missed some time against Indiana after being banged up as a precaution against re-injuring a soft tissue injury, but he is 100% this week according to Bielema. Backup defensive lineman Jamal Woods’ status is unclear, but Bielema said that it isn’t a long-term or “catastrophic” injury.

Miller undergoing surgery

Freshman receiver Shawn Miller will undergo season-ending surgery, according to Bielema. That means the depth in the Illini’s receiver room is a little thinner.

Miller was an early-enrollee that was set to have a role on the outside behind receivers Pat Bryant, Brian Hightower and Casey Washington.

“Unfortunately he won’t be with us the rest of this year,” Bielema said. “He’ll have surgery that will be a season-ending deal. They haven’t nailed down exactly how it’s at, but it’s obvious that will take him out for the rest of this year.”