Watch now: Illinois finds Cockburn in second half, holds off Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa’s methods for keeping the basketball out of Kofi Cockburn’s hands worked splendidly the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday.

When Illinois solved that conundrum, other creases in the Hawkeyes’ defense suddenly became easier to exploit.

After being limited to one first-half shot, Cockburn scored 10 points in the opening seven minutes after halftime and Illinois’ guards soon joined the party to capture an 87-83 Big Ten Conference victory before a crowd of 12,072.

“We didn’t go a very good job getting the ball to Kofi,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We made a few adjustments the second half. Our spacing was much better.”

Cockburn finished with 17 points and 18 rebounds, 14 points and 13 boards coming in the second half.

“I was too passive the first half. The second half I was way more aggressive,” Cockburn said. “I had to make the right read and be patient with it. Sometimes the right read is taking the ball to the basket.”

According to Underwood, Cockburn’s halftime demeanor spoke volumes.

“Kofi’s grown in a lot of ways, most of them mental,” said Underwood. “Halftime as a freshman he would have been frustrated, upset, ticked off. It would have affected other parts of his game. Now he’s saying ‘I’m open. Get me the ball, but don’t force it.’ There is a tremendous maturity with that.”

The Illini (7-2, 2-0 in the Big Ten) led 48-44 when Cockburn delivered consecutive buckets. After Iowa (7-2, 0-2) countered with a Kris Murray rebound basket, Illini guard Trent Frazier posted the next seven points on a bank shot, a 3-pointer and two free throws.

Da’Monte Williams’ three-point play with 8:57 remaining boosted the Illinois bulge to 62-47.

Yet the Illini would not secure their fifth-year coach his first win here without a bit a more drama.

Keegan Murray’s rapid-fire 3-pointer, steal and dunk and three-point play brought Iowa within 72-69 with 2:27 left.

Key Illinois baskets from Jacob Grandison on an inbounds pass with the shot clock under five seconds and an Alfonso Plummer 3-pointer at the 1:19 mark silenced the roaring Iowa crowd.

“I’m pretty ecstatic. It was not pretty, but we got a road win coming to their building,” Underwood said. “A couple things you have to do to win on the road is rebound and execute late. That includes free throwing shooting.”

Illinois sank 10 of 12 free throws over the final 1:02. Iowa drilled a pair of 3-pointers in the final 18 seconds to climb as close as three.

A back and forth first half saw Illinois lead 20-10 and trail 31-22.

The Illini recovered from the Hawkeyes’ 21-2 surge as Grandison tossed in back-to-back 3-pointers that brought Illinois within 33-32.

“We didn’t have an answer for those runs early (in the season),” Underwood said. “Now we do.”

Grandison, who matched Plummer with 21 points, connected again from deep in the corner at the six-second mark to send the visitors into halftime with a 39-36 lead.

“We’ve changed a lot, identified some roles,” Grandison said of Illinois’ five-game winning streak. “Everybody has an understanding of what they need to do, what they should do and what they shouldn’t do. We’re playing hard and playing with a purpose.”

Frazier chipped in 18 points and eight rebounds for the Illini.

Keegan Murray scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half to pace the Hawkeyes. Tony Perkins added 16, Patrick McCaffery 12 and Ahron Elis 11.

Iowa committed a mere four turnovers but were dominated on the boards as Illinois enjoyed a 52-23 rebounding margin.

Next up for the Illini is a 4 p.m. matchup with No. 11 Arizona on Saturday at the State Farm Center.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

