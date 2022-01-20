Watch now: Illinois finally has full roster ahead of rematch with Maryland

CHAMPAIGN — On the inside, Andre Curbelo was beaming during his return. The crowd erupted and he finally got to return to the court after missing almost two months.

“I cried on the inside,” Curbelo said.

Illinois (13-4, 6-1 Big Ten) now has a full team for the first time all season with a healthy Curbelo, after being able to play well without him and jump out to first place in the Big Ten near the halfway point of conference play.

Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier have been carrying a lot of the load in conference play, but with Curbelo some of that is lifted as he fits back into the team.

“We’re in a great place. We’ve been able to win a lot of games,” Underwood said. “I think this has very much become Trent’s team, a guy that’s made big plays, a guy who has stepped into that role. You don’t just change that overnight. It’s a subtle deal.”

The Illini will continue to add Curbelo into the fold when it travels to play Maryland (9-9, 1-6) on Friday. Illinois hasn’t won in College Park since 2011.

Adding the team’s star point guard increases the team's chances of getting that, but Curbelo will still be brought in at a measured pace.

Underwood has said his conditioning is still a work in progress since he wasn’t officially cleared until the Sunday afternoon before Monday’s game. He was only able to practice twice in a non-contact jersey before scoring a career-high 20 in his return.

Curbelo will play more off the ball to get into the swing of things and to fit with Frazier, who has had 16 points or more in each of the past four games. Curbelo will also keep his position as a player who provides energy off the bench.

"Why would I change that? That ain't changing,” Underwood said. “Why? Because you guys (in the media) think he should start? That ain't changing.”

With that full team, now Illinois can improve even more as it returns to the AP rankings and gets closer to getting back to its preseason expectations as a top-10 team.

“Coming into the year, so many great expectations for the team, personally, for other guys too,” Curbelo said. “I was just very excited for this year. I still am. I still believe things I said before the season. I think we’re that team. I know it for a fact.”

That first step is finishing a season sweep of the Terps after a Jan. 6 win in Champaign that Underwood described as a “lifeless” performance where a big second half from Frazier and Cockburn gave them a late win.

Da’Monte Williams was lauded for his defense, especially later in the game, on Donta Scott, who had a team-high 17 points.

The game will also be an opportunity as a bounce-back game for Cockburn, who had most of his 23 points and 18 rebounds in the second half of the team’s first meeting. Cockburn’s foul trouble left him on the bench for a large portion of the game against Purdue.

With Cockburn out of foul trouble and a healthy Curbelo finally together with Frazier and the rest of the supporting cast, Illinois will get this second half of the season to gel and find out who they are before March.

“I’m excited because I know how good this group can be,” Underwood said.

