Watch now: Illinois falls to UTSA in Roadrunners' first game against Big Ten opponent

CHAMPAIGN — In the fourth quarter Saturday against UTSA, Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski dropped back from the Roadrunners' 35-yard line and threw the ball to the back of the end zone as time expired. Wide receiver Casey Washington went up and plucked the pass out of the air but landed a few feet out of bounds for what would've been a game-saving touchdown.

Instead, UTSA — facing its first Big Ten opponent in its 10-year program history — held on for a 37-30 road victory.

"This isn't where I want to be, obviously," first-year Illini coach Bret Bielema said after the game. "I knew this was gonna be a tough assignment when we started our preparation last week. I had been on the guys pretty hard about that, and I thought they responded very well, but unfortunately we weren't good enough to win (Saturday).

"The worst thing that can happen from this point forward is if we don't learn from this moment."

Sitkowski, a Rutgers transfer who made his first Illinois start, didn't even complete his first pass until the second quarter, which proved to be a big one. He threw a 31-yard touchdown to quarterback turned receiver Deuce Spann for just the second catch and first touchdown of Spann's college career.

It was the Illini's first points of the evening, closing a 14-0 deficit to 14-7. Sitkowski threw another touchdown later on in the second quarter to tight end Daniel Barker to send Illinois into halftime trailing 20-14.

Recommended for you…

But, seemingly every time the Illini appeared to be on the brink of pulling even or taking the lead in the second half, their defense faltered. The Roadrunners converted nine of 17 third downs, including two that went for touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

"We couldn't get off the field, couldn't stop the run on third down," linebacker Jake Hansen said. "Got into a couple 3rd-and-shorts, and it was tough to get off the field at certain times based on what they were giving us."

Sitkowski, who was not made available for a postgame interview, completed 22 of 42 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

He threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Barker at the 9:56 mark of the fourth quarter to make it 30-27 in favor of UTSA. However, the Illini were unable to get a defensive stop as the Roadrunners returned the favor shortly thereafter with a 15-yard touchdown of their own on a 3rd-and-2 run from running back Brenden Brady with just under five minutes left in the game.

Trailing by seven points with 1:31 remaining, Illinois had one last drive, starting from its own 35-yard line, to try to get in the end zone and tie the game. Sitkowski completed three passes to receiver Isaiah Williams for three first downs. However, his final throw to Washington was a little too long.

Sitkowski started in place of usual starting quarterback Brandon Peters, who went down with a left shoulder injury in the Illini's season-opening win over Nebraska.

Peters was dressed Saturday but not play, although Bielema mentioned Thursday that he's "progressed nicely." The sixth-year senior could make his return next Saturday as Illinois looks to bounce back at Virginia.

"The biggest thing is we gotta learn why there was failure (Saturday)," Bielema said. "We can't just say, 'Ah, this play happened.' We have to understand it as coaches, we have to execute it as players and we gotta be able to communicate that.

"Sometimes that's the most difficult challenge."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0