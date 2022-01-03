Watch now: Illinois expects full squad against Minnesota after COVID pause

CHAMPAIGN — After Christmas break, Brad Underwood and the Illinois men’s basketball team got some bad news.

When players returned from trips home following the Braggin’ Rights win over Missouri, 10 Illini players tested positive for COVID-19 and a pause began. After a canceled game against Florida A&M and a postponed contest against Minnesota, Illinois is gearing up to play again.

Illinois (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) couldn’t play last week because it was under the Big Ten’s requirement of seven available players, but the team expects to have everyone who isn’t injured to be available against the Gophers. That means Andre Curbelo and Austin Hutcherson will still be out when the teams meet Tuesday at 6 p.m in Minneapolis.

“It’s been a very different Christmas break. Instead of having two-a-days, we did nothing,” Underwood said. “You’re looking at a long period of time where guys haven’t had a ball in their hands and haven’t done anything physically at all. But we’re back, and we’re going to play a game tomorrow.”

No coaches tested positive for the virus and Underwood said that symptoms were varied for each player, who are all vaccinated with a portion of players receiving the recent booster shot.

Those players returned after quarantines, some later than the CDC’s new five-day guideline because of inconclusive tests. The CDC’s previous guideline was a 10-day quarantine until Dec. 27. Underwood said that it is still to be determined whether some Illinois players will wear masks during the game or not.

"We're following university protocols, we're following CDC protocols," Underwood said. "So we have been literally at day-to-day updates. Obviously going from 10 days to five days was impactful."

Those players return to face a Minnesota (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) team that has been a surprise after being picked to finish last in the conference in the preseason. The Gophers return just two players after losing 10 to the transfer portal following the firing of Richard Pitino.

First-year coach Ben Johnson and a team full of impact transfers upset Michigan with a 75-65 win on Dec. 11 after dropping its first Big Ten opener against No. 10 Michigan State at home on Dec. 8.

Jamison Battle, a 6-foot-7 transfer from George Washington, leads the team with 18.9 points per game while Payton Willis, a guard who transferred from Minnesota to the College of Charleston in 2020 before transferring back before the 2021-22 season, averages 16.3 points and shoots 46% from 3.

"(Battle) is a bit of a matchup nightmare," Underwood said. "He's had big games throughout the course of the season. And obviously Payton Willis, kind of moving over from a wing spot back to probably his best position at the point, has been very effective. ... Ben's put a plan in place. They're executing it and it's why they're off to a great start."

The Gophers also are second in the country in 3-point percentage defense (24.9%). That puts them in an intriguing matchup against the Illini, who are 11th in the country in 3-point shooting. Illinois is 39.75% from behind the arc this season.

"They're very sound and they're very conservative on the defensive end," Underwood said. "They're just right in front of you so they make you shoot over a hand all the time. You've just got to jump up and make them."

Illinois will likely have its usual array of shooters in Alfonso Plummer, Trent Frazier, Jacob Grandison, and others to fire from deep, but with practices being limited, Underwood will likely have to go deep into his bench.

"We don't want to jeopardize our student-athletes long term by putting them out there ... and then putting them in a situation where they can be hurt because they haven't had any time to practice," Underwood said. "We've had a couple of days and that's what we got."

That could mean more substantial playing time for players who Underwood has given spot minutes at the fringe of the rotation like freshmen Brandin Podziemski, RJ Melendez and Luke Goode.

Each played over five minutes against Missouri and will be in line for time off the bench with Omar Payne, who will spell star center Kofi Cockburn, and Coleman Hawkins to manage the starting five’s minutes after limited conditioning.

"Next man up," Illinois guard Trent Frazier said. "We've had guys put in different positions and have had to step up and had to play a role that they had never played in. I said to coach, 'If we had five guys, we would have gone to Minnesota and played with five guys.’ That's what this team is about."

Illinois at Minnesota When: 6 p.m. Tuesday Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minnesota Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 126-68; Illinois 94, Minnesota 63, Feb. 20, 2021 Records: Illinois 9-3, Minnesota 10-1 TV, radio: Fox Sports 1, KFNS 590 AM (Saint Louis), WSOY (Decatur) About Illinois: The Illini went on a COVID pause after a 88-63 Braggin’ Rights win over Missouri on Dec. 22. … Point guard Andre Curbelo will remain out with a head injury. … Illinois enters the heart of Big Ten play with forward Kofi Cockburn averaging team-highs of 21.8 points and 12.8 rebounds. Cockburn is fourth in the nation in scoring and third in rebounding. About Minnesota: The Gophers lost 10 players to the transfer portal last season, but reloaded with transfers under first-year coach Ben Johnson, who played at Minnesota before becoming an assistant at Xavier. … Jamison Battle averaged 18.9 points and 6.5 rebounds. Payton Willis averages 16.3 points and 4.1 assists.

