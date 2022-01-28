Watch now: Illinois enters matchup with Northwestern in thick of Big Ten title race

CHAMPAIGN — When Andre Curbelo returned Jan. 17 against Purdue, it looked like Illinois would finally get some stability in its lineup.

That quickly turned out not to be the case when Curbelo went into health and safety protocols and Kofi Cockburn entered concussion protocols, and the No. 24 Illini (14-5, 7-2 Big Ten) have been all hands on deck since.

With a Tuesday win over No. 10 Michigan State that put them in a tie for first in the Big Ten, Illinois proved it could do more than tread water without its two stars, but with both of them still not practicing that’s what they’ll likely need to continue to do to stay in the Big Ten title race.

"We have really good players, in my opinion, and we've got pieces that fit into our culture," Underwood said. "It is a systemic thing, but it's players that fit into our culture and what we're about and I was ecstatic after the other night just simply because we found a way and you got two guys who are All-Americans that aren't uniform."

Multiple bench players such as Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Tuesday’s star Luke Goode stepped into bigger roles over the past week, and will have to continue that when Illinois travels to Evanston for a 3:30 p.m. Saturday game at Northwestern.

"All those guys keep working and doing their job," Underwood said. "Obviously, the job Ben has done has been phenomenal. He didn't play hardly at all in four games and now he's a starter. ... Everybody's continued to work on their game. Stay ready. Take that opportunity when it's there and and it's helped us and it's helped them grow as well."

The Wildcats (9-9, 2-7) are near the bottom of the Big Ten, but have been competitive in nearly every conference game. They've often been snake-bitten by late-game execution.

Northwestern's 72-70 loss to Michigan on Wednesday was its fourth conference loss by six points or less. That doesn't include a seven-point double overtime loss to Maryland on Jan. 12. In Kenpom's luck rating — the deviation from a team's offensive and defensive efficiency and its record — Northwestern ranks 354th out of 358 Division I teams, meaning it has been the one with the fourth-worst fortune.

It also means that despite Illinois being a heavy favorite, the game will likely still come down to the final minutes.

The Wildcats are led by point guard Boo Buie, the Big Ten's leader in assists per game, and Pete Nance, a 6-foot-10 power forward that leads Northwestern with 16 points per game.

Illinois will need to replicate the defensive versatility it had against Northwestern, with Buie working through a lot of ball screens that could make the Illini have to switch at times.

With the team's undersized wings, it also means Da’Monte Williams or Jacob Grandison will be matched up with the bigger Nance. Williams has done that kind of duty multiple times this season, including possessions on Michigan State 7-footer Marcus Bingham on Tuesday.

"He guards five positions," Underwood said. "I mean we had him guarding their center the other night for four trips. And then he was guarding (Michigan State guard) Max Christie and it's just unbelievable to have a guy that can do that."

Trent Frazier will likely have the task of stopping Buie, and could get some extra motivation after being snubbed from the Naismith watch list of its Men’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Underwood said he was frustrated and called Frazier’s omission “a joke.”

“I want it out there publicly that it is not a Defensive Player of the Year award without him on it,” Underwood said.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0