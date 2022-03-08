Watch now: Illinois enters Big Ten Tournament as a favorite

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got its regular season Big Ten title. Now the No. 16 Illini have their conference tournament crown to defend.

Illinois (22-8, 15-5 Big Ten) got the break it needed with its win over Iowa and a Wisconsin loss Sunday giving them the tournament’s No. 1 seed. Now, the postseason beckons. Illinois gets the 10:30 a.m. Friday quarterfinal as the tournament’s top seed.

“When we wake up tomorrow, we should kind of erase this,” Trent Frazier said after Sunday’s win. “We’ve got to prep for Friday and that’s got to be our mindset.”

Illinois will find out its quarterfinal opponent Thursday, when No. 8 seed Michigan and No. 9 seed Indiana open the second round at 10:30 a.m.

The Illini have gotten road wins over both of those teams this season with a 93-85 win in Ann Arbor on Feb. 27 and a 74-57 win in Bloomington on Feb. 5. Illinois also beat Michigan 68-53 in Champaign in January.

Both the Hoosiers and Wolverines are currently on the NCAA Tournament bubble, making that second round matchup one of the most intriguing of the entire tournament with most of the top seeds being locks for the field.

That means the winner will have a lot more to play for than Illinois, which is widely projected as a 4-seed in most bracket projections and will be in the big dance regardless of its conference tournament performance. Even with that being the case, Illinois should be a sizable favorite.

Looking past the quarterfinals in the bracket is where it gets interesting. Illinois' semifinal opponent would likely be Rutgers or Iowa, the four- and five-seeds in Indianapolis.

Illinois blew both teams out early in the season, but a double-digit road loss to Rutgers in February was described by Illinois coach Brad Underwood as a beatdown in a Pizza Hut parking lot. Iowa would have spoiled Illinois’ conference title aspirations if it hadn’t blown a 15-point lead Sunday. Both teams gave Illinois a lot of problems in the most recent matchups and are two of the hotter teams in the conference.

Iowa has won eight of its past 10 and boasts one of the top offenses in the country, one that scored 12 times in a row against Illinois on Sunday. Rutgers won six of its last nine regular season games including a streak of four wins over ranked opponents in February.

The Scarlet Knights are also on the bubble because of a rough start to the season, so they’ll need to make the semifinals for NCAA Tournament positioning and a win against the Illini there would lock them into the field.

None of this means Illinois won’t be one of the favorites in Indianapolis, but it is one of the teams with the fewest to gain. It isn’t chasing a conference crown it felt was swindled from them like last season, and it would only change a seed line or two if it lost early or won the tournament.

Wisconsin and Purdue are the other favorites. A matchup of the two co-champions Illinois and Wisconsin is a possible final that would be intriguing. A rematch with Purdue would also be likely, with the Boilermakers as the tournament’s No. 3 seed. Purdue beat Illinois in both regular season matchups this season.

Urgency comes into play with the fact that this will also be the final conference tournament for seniors Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams. The Illini were the No. 13 seed in their freshman year and are now the top seed. This postseason will be their last time putting on an orange and blue uniform.

It also is the possible last ride for Kofi Cockburn and transfers Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison. Illinois will have a lot of roster turnover this March — even more than last season — so the right to play more games together is a motivator in itself. Illinois has a maximum of nine games left if it makes the Big Ten title game and the NCAA title game.

Those are the stakes the Illini are playing for now.

“I’d like about nine more games with them,” Underwood said.

