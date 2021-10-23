Watch now: Illinois' elder statesmen Da'Monte Williams, Trent Frazier plan to 'do some special things again'

CHAMPAIGN — Shortly after Illinois wrapped up practice at State Farm Center on Thursday morning, head coach Brad Underwood shouted across the court to get Da'Monte Williams' attention.

The fifth-year senior, along with fellow fifth-year senior Trent Frazier, was scheduled to speak to the media. Frazier had just finished his session, and Williams was up next.

"Hurry up!" Underwood shouted. "I'm trying to get out of here."

Williams hustled over to the small group of reporters, obeying his coach. But when it comes to his time with the program, the super senior said he doesn't necessarily want to "hurry up" anything.

Unlike Underwood, who recently signed an extension, Williams is in his final season with the Illini — an extra campaign that was granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19. Frazier also opted in for this unique opportunity, and their last ride begins Saturday night in a home exhibition game against St. Francis (NAIA).

"It'll hit me before the game," Williams said. "I can already picture it. Me and Trent just sitting in the locker room talking and then just going from there."

The veteran guards are the only two players on Illinois' roster who have been with Underwood since he began his tenure in 2017-18. That season, the Illini finished 14-18 and the next one they went 12-21. During that two-year span, they were a combined 11-27 in the Big Ten.

Now, they're coming off a season in which they racked up 20 conference victories and won the Big Ten Tournament championship for the first time since 2005.

Former consensus First Team All-American point guard Ayo Dosunmu was a big reason for the turnaround, as well as star center Kofi Cockburn, who was a consensus Second Team All-American last season and has returned for a third campaign.

However, Underwood believes the program's recent success still wouldn't be possible without Williams and Frazier. Two guys who may not have NBA scouts reaching out to them, but two guys who helped him establish a winning culture.

"(Williams) is who we are. He and Trent are back for a reason," Underwood said. "It's one more opportunity for them to enhance their legacy here, enhance what they want to be remembered by. And again, they've been here since the onset, since it was rough. And it was a proud moment for me as a coach to see not just Da'Monte but Trent come back as well."

Frazier ranks fourth, seventh and nineteenth all-time in program history for made three-pointers, steals and points, respectively. Meanwhile, Williams shot 54.7% from behind the arc last season, which is the highest single-season three-point shooting percentage in program history.

Both guards have clearly left their mark at Illinois, but for them it's not about individual accolades.

After a second-round loss to Loyola last season in their first NCAA Tournament appearance, the Illini's elder statesmen are determined to go even further.

"(We want to) make a run again. That's our whole thing. That's why we wanted to come back," Frazier said. "Obviously we lost (some) players, but I thought it was important to come back and be part of an older group with Kofi and (Andre) Curbelo being back. I think that's important, us being a part of this team.

"We can do some special things again."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0