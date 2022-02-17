Watch Now: Illinois drops road game to Rutgers

On the road, Illinois had a chance to put some distance between itself and the rest of the Big Ten pack.
Instead, it laid an egg against a red-hot Rutgers team with a 70-59 loss at the Jersey Mike’s Center in Piscataway, New Jersey on Wednesday.
The game was decided early on with Rutgers leading for 39 minutes and Illinois never leading. The Illini were down double digits for most of the second half, including a 23-point deficit that was their largest of the season.
“That was something my team hasn't seen in a long long time and that was just absolutely getting punched in the face,” Brad Underwood said in the postgame press conference.
Illinois (18-7, 11-4 Big Ten) won the first meeting 81-56 over Rutgers (16-9, 10-5), but a 46-point swing gave the Illini the kind of loss it can’t afford if it wants a conference title.
Rutgers got its fourth-straight win over a top-20 team and has transformed from a team that looked destined for the NIT to a Big Ten title contender. The Scarlet Knights beat Illinois in nearly every statistical category with a dominant performance across the board.
“We had no answer,” Underwood said. “We had no life, no spirit, no fight. … We were never in it. Didn’t play very well.”
Now, Illinois is a half-game behind Purdue in the Big Ten standings and tied with Wisconsin in second in the conference.
Struggles for supporting cast continue
The Illini’s offensive struggles carried over from the second half of a narrow win against Northwestern despite the Wildcats 19-2 run, but this time those same struggles were too much to overcome when they lasted a full 40 minutes.
Illinois had more dry spells offensively that turned into Rutgers runs, and the team is now 30-for-82 (36.5%) from the field in its past three halves and 7-for-36 from 3. Shots just haven't been falling for the Illini across the board.
A big reason for Illinois' offensive struggles is slumps from the team's shooters. Playing in mostly off-ball roles and spotting up, Da'Monte Williams and Jacob Grandison have struggled.
In the past three games, Williams had nine points on 3-of-18 shooting in 80 minutes and Grandison had 14 points on 5-of-22 shooting in 66 minutes. Alfonso Plummer was also 2-for-8 from the field tonight without a made 3.
“I love Jacob Grandison to death but I can’t make a shot for him,” Underwood said. “Da’Monte Williams, I’ve got to make a shot for him. Plummer, I can’t make shots for him. We got good looks and we knew exactly what the game plan would be to Kofi. We’ve got to make shots and all of a sudden those runs then go away.”
Freshman RJ Melendez has bucked that trend for wings on offense with 32 points on 8-11 in 38 minutes in that stretch as an offensive spark in limited time.
That doesn't mean Melendez should start over either of them, shaking up the starting lineups for a team with as much change as the Illini have had this year probably isn't the best idea. Williams and Grandison also offer more than their shooting, with Williams being a good rebounder and defender while Grandison is a good passer and one of the team's best post-entry players that works well with Cockburn.
However, Illinois had some semblance of life and got back in the game behind offense from Melendez, and he should be an option earlier in games to try and snap the team out of its offensive dry spells that have been increasingly common in recent weeks. Melendez had been steadily getting double-digit minutes in each game, and that role could increase by necessity.
"RJ gives us evergy," Underwood said.
The Illini are an average team with this kind of offensive production and shooting, so Melendez, Luke Goode or other players could have to be thrust into bigger roles if Williams, Grandison and others can't pick up the offensive slack.
“If guys can learn to get out of their way sometimes and play hard and not be so mental the game will find them,” Underwood said.
Kofi Cockburn gets double-double record, Illinois beaten on boards
Cockburn had 20 points and 10 rebounds to break Skip Thoren’s program record for double doubles with the 42nd one of his career, but he was the only bright spot on the glass.
No other Illinois player had more than four rebounds while Rutgers outrebounded Illinois 46-28 with 14 offensive boards and 17 second-chance points.
“I’m almost in disbelief at how lackadaisical my team was tonight,” Underwood said.
The Illini were the Big Ten leaders in rebounding coming into the game, but haven’t been that kind of team lately.
The Illini have been outrebounded in seven of their last nine. In the team’s past seven they’ve had two outings against a mediocre Northwestern team where they’ve outrebounded the Wildcats by 20. In the other five, opponents have 40 more rebounds than the Illini, an average margin of plus-eight each game. Simply put, Illinois is consistently losing against good teams on the glass even with one of the country’s top rebounders.
Part of that is the size limitations of the team’s wings, but not shooting well and not rebounding well creates an insurmountable hill to climb for a team aiming for postseason success and a conference title.
No. 12 Illinois falls to Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Cliff Omoruyi had 15 points, 13 rebounds and a reverse alley-oop dunk in Rutgers' game-breaking run as the Scarlet Knights routed No. 12 Illinois 70-59 Wednesday night for their fourth straight win over a ranked team.
The run is the longest in school history for the Scarlet Knights (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten), and there's a chance to continue the streak with games next week at No. 5 Purdue and home against No. 15 Wisconsin. The last team to win four straight against ranked teams in the regular season was Michigan State in 2019-20.
Ron Harper Jr. added 16 points and eight rebounds and had the assist on Omoruyi's second-half dunk. It was the second basket in a 12-0 run that ballooned the Scarlet Knights' lead to 47-28. Paul Mulcahy added 13 points and Caleb McConnell had 11.
Center Kofi Cockburn was the only consistent threat for Illinois (18-7, 11-4), finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds. Trent Frazier added 11 points and RJ Melendez had 10.
NO. 11 TEXAS TECH 83, NO. 7 BAYLOR 73: Kevin Obanor scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half while rediscovering his long-range shot, and finished with 13 rebounds, as Texas Tech beat visiting Baylor, completing a regular-season series sweep of the reigning national champion Bears.
Obanor had missed 11 consecutive 3-pointers over 2 1/2 games before making back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to cap a 14-3 run that started the second half and put the Red Raiders (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) ahead to stay. When Obanor had consecutive 3s again later in the game, Tech had led by double digits for the first time.
Bryson Williams added 17 points for Tech, which is 16-0 at home this season, and has won 19 in a row at United Supermarkets Arena. Adonis Arms scored 15 points, and Terrence Shannon had 14 points and five assists.
James Akinjo had 18 points and seven assists for Baylor (21-5, 9-4), while Adam Flagler had 14 points and Matthew Mayer 13. Jeremy Sochan had eight points and 10 rebounds.
NO. 5 PURDUE 70, NORTHWESTERN 64: Zach Edey had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Purdue moved into first place in the Big Ten with a rugged road victory over Northwestern. Capping a stretch of eight games in 21 days, the Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4) shot 45% from the field and committed 14 turnovers — a sluggish performance by one of the country's most efficient teams. Robbie Beran had 13 points for Northwestern (12-12, 5-10), who has dropped their last 11 games against the Boilermakers.
NO. 2 AUBURN 94, VANDERBILT 80: Freshman forward Jabari Smith scored a season-high 31 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead Auburn to a home victory over Vanderbilt. Walker Kessler added 22 points to help the Tigers (24-2, 12-1 Southeastern Conference) overcome a slow start against the Commodores (13-12, 5-8). It was close most of the way but Vandy had no answer for Auburn's two star big men. The 6-foot-10 Smith was 7 of 10 from 3-point range while Kessler handled much of the work inside. Kessler blocked seven shots and had seven rebounds while shooting 8 of 10 in a follow-up to his second triple-double of the season.
NO. 24 UCONN 70, SETON HALL 65: Adama Sanogo had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and host UConn topped Seton Hall. It was the sixth double-double of the season for Sanogo, the Huskies’ sophomore center. Tyrese Martin had 16 points and 10 rebounds for UConn (18-7, 9-5 Big East), while R.J. Cole added 16 points. Seton Hall (15-9, 6-8) had won three of its last four games.
No. 25 ALABAMA 80, MISSISSIPPI STATE 75: Jahvon Quinerly had 21 points and eight assists to lead the Tide at home. Charles Bediako scored 15 points. Jaden Shackelford added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Darius Miles finished with 12 points. JD Davison added seven points and 10 rebounds for the Crimson Tide (17-9, 7-6 Southeastern Conference). Iverson Molinar led the Bulldogs (14-11, 5-7) with 22 points and four assists. D.J. Jeffries and Cam Carter each scored 15 points.
Illinois Rutgers Basketball
