Watch now: Illinois defense taking shape late in spring

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had one of its final tuneups before its spring game Saturday, and in drills, some of the position battles on defense were showing early leaders.

One of those was TeRah Edwards at defensive tackle. There are still fall camp and potential transfer additions to come before the season starts in August, but Edwards has been an addition who could provide important snaps in between Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton in 2022.

“We knew he’d be an inside guy. I was very impressed with him during the recruiting process,” coach Bret Bielema said. “He’s come in and he plays with really good power with good lower body strength and he’s bought into the way we want him to play.”

Searching for those snaps is part of the reason Edwards transferred from cross-state rival Northwestern. He played in just five games in two seasons with the Wildcats, and with Rod Perry graduating, there is an opening for snaps.

Edwards was familiar with the Illini while playing at another Big Ten school, and likes the 3-4 scheme the team plays.

"Honestly seeing the scheme, I felt like the three-down is more of me," Edwards said. "That's really what kind of caught my attention, as far as watching them through the past."

He remembers being on the sideline when the Wildcats visited Illinois in November before he hit the portal.

"I would see the defense they run and when we played at Illinois, I'm like, shoot if I can be in that defense; that would be golden," Edwards said.

Edwards will compete with Verdis Brown and Calvin Avery for snaps and ran a lot with the ones during drills late in practice.

Quan Martin got some snaps in the back end of the secondary as well with Kendall Smith and Sydney Brown.

Martin played a lot of slot corner last season but without safety Kerby Joseph, other players will have to fill in at his old spot.

"I would say Quan is our ace," defensive backs coach Aaron Henry said. "Quan can be plugged anywhere. Obviously, we'd like to keep it where he was last year. But he has the ability to be a true free safety and has the ability to go out there and play corner. He's so dynamic."

Those pieces in the secondary will be competing with younger players as well. Kionte Curry had three interceptions in a practice this spring, according to Henry. Henry was “elated” by Prince Green as well.

"I don't want to brag too much and so I'm gonna keep my mouth closed, but I'm really excited about our young group of DBs because they're hungry," Henry said.

In year two, with a full offseason with coordinator Ryan Walters’ system, the defensive side of the ball is starting to take shape to follow up a breakthrough year in 2021. Players like Sydney Brown, Randolph and Newton return in big roles, but how these battles shake out will go a long way in determining the defense’s ability to have a solid season.

