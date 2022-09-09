Watch now: Illinois defense faced with test against high-powered Virginia offense

CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois played Virginia last season, it became a turning point for the team’s defense.

After giving up 42 points to the Cavaliers and quarterback Brennan Armstrong, the Illini’s defense turned in an impressive finish to the season under defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. Illinois finished fourth in the Big Ten in scoring defense during conference play.

Now Illinois has another chance to show how far that unit has come — and if it has made necessary tweaks after the Friday loss to Indiana — when it hosts Virginia (3 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU) at Memorial Stadium.

“I think it’s in the back of people's minds,” Walters said. “It’s a new staff, a new system ... a new system for us as well. New personnel ... all of those things. You remember the losses. They took it to us last year at their place. I know our guys are excited to go play.”

Virginia has a new coach in Tony Elliot after Bronco Mendenhall stepped down after the 2021 season. Illinois is also faced with a test against the pass-heavy Virginia offense after the Hoosiers’ pass-happy scheme made enough big plays to get by on Illinois’ mistakes last week.

Indiana had five pass plays over 15 yards that accounted for 172 total yards and a little under half of the 362 yards it had in the game.

“Those are hard to overcome, especially in tight games,” Walters said. “From a secondary standpoint, we’ve got to keep the roof on the defense. From an up front standpoint, we’ve got to transition rush and try to get back there. These games are tough because you turn on the tape and 95 percent of the film is really, really good. You never know what play can kind of make or break the game. You’ve got to be stout and solid all the way through the course of the game.”

Against a pass offense that returns Armstrong and starting receivers Dontayvion Wicks, Billy Kemp and Keytaon Thompson, keeping those big plays to a minimum will be a challenge, but it seems like Walters and the staff learned from the Indiana game.

Walters referenced a moment on the first drive when Illinois broke up a pass play and made a tackle for loss to set up a third down, but the Hoosiers up-tempo offense caught the Illini off guard.

“I’ve never seen anybody go tempo on third-and-16,” Walters said. “They did. They caught me trying to get our dime personnel out there. That resulted in a 40-yard gain and, ultimately, a field goal. We ended up losing by three points. Best believe I will log that memory and remember that moment for the rest of my career.”

A key to limiting pass plays will be the pass rush. Johnny Newton is the only Illini player with a sack throughout two games, though the defense has gotten a number of quarterback hits and pressures. Freshman Gabe Jacas could be a possible answer to a bigger pass rush presence. He’s gotten snaps on third downs and could develop into a specialist in that role before earning more snaps going forward.

“From what he shows in practice during one-on-one pass rush situations, he’s one of our better guys,” Walters said. “As a result we’ve got to get him on the field and try to accentuate his strengths and sort of handle what he can’t handle right now being a young guy in the system. We feel like third downs is a great way to get him acclimated.”

Pearl set to return

Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Thursday that left tackle Julian Pearl has been practicing and is expected to play Saturday.

Pearl started the season opener and is one of two returning starters from last season's offensive line, along with with right tackle Alex Palczewski. Against Indiana, Isaiah Adams played left tackle while Jordyn Slaughter started at left guard.

Now, Adams will likely slide back to guard while Slaughter returns to his utility role as a reserve lineman.

“It gives us a little more depth on the offensive line,” Bielema said. “I think one of the highlights has been the way that Jordyn Slaughter, the last two weeks, has stepped in. It’s showing us we have some depth on the offensive line.”