Watch now: Illinois core taking new energy into last dance

PITTSBURGH — Illinois basketball has had a stable core for the past couple of seasons.

Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams have been here since the beginning of Brad Underwood’s tenure. Kofi Cockburn has been a staple the past three years.

All three could be gone after this year if Cockburn declares early for the NBA Draft. If Jacob Grandison doesn’t take his extra COVID season, the Illini will lose their entire starting five (the other starter, Alfonso Plummer, is also a senior).

That means this NCAA Tournament that starts Friday against No. 13 Chattanooga (5:50 p.m. TNT) is the last dance for that core that’s turned the program around.

“We’re more hungry,” Frazier said. “We’re more focused, more locked in. We have the mindset of just trying to kill anything in front of us and making sure nothing stops us.”

Illinois has gotten back to prominence in this recent three-year stretch with a pair of conference titles with that core. It’s also produced a pair of first-team All-Americans in consecutive seasons in Ayo Dosunmu and Cockburn

The only success missing from the past couple of years is an NCAA Tournament run. The cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament took away a ranked Illinois team’s first chance to re-enter the dance after a long hiatus and the 2021 team that finally got back to the big dance as a one-seed had a quick stay in March Madness with a second-round loss to Loyola-Chicago.

“Our loss last year was a huge one,” Cockburn said. “You never know when your season might end.”

Those kind of stakes produce a lot of pressure, but Illinois isn’t viewing it that way. The team took a “businesslike” approach after being selected Sunday, but is trying to play loose.

“This team is pretty loose now,” Underwood said. “This team has got a little swag about them. They've got some confidence”

Andre Curbelo entered the open practice Thursday, waving to an empty crowd and laughing. The open practice that is a glorified shootaround was lighthearted. Cockburn briefly feigned having a wrist injury as a gag to athletic director Josh Whitman and others.

“I don't think there's any pressure,” Curbelo said. “We have a great group of guys that come out every day, play hard, play with energy. I don't think there's any pressure. I think if anything it gives us a chance to even play a little more free and even more fun, just because we know what happened last year, and I think a big part of it was we might have not had a lot of fun.”

That looseness is something the team wants to focus on after last year. A quarantine immediately following the conference tournament affected the Illini and made the tournament different last season.

“We weren't able to have as much fun as we should have because obviously guys are worried about all different stuff,” Cockburn said. “My family is back in Jamaica; you've got guys like Andre's family back in Puerto Rico and stuff like that. We weren't as focused on us having fun because it was such a greater — like greater deal going on. This year we have the opportunity to come out here and have fun knowing that our family is safe and we can do what we do.”

A key to this team’s run is one of the players who is the most loose, energetic and free-flowing. Curbelo will be the Illini’s sixth man for the second straight postseason. He’s gotten back into form the last couple weeks after missing a dozen games in the middle of the season in concussion protocol.

“I've been feeling great as the days go by,” Curbelo said. “I've got a few games under my belt, a few practices under my belt. I started smiling because I've been feeling it lately.”

Grandison will also be ready to go after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury. That means Illinois will have everyone back in its rotation for the NCAA Tournament.

“(Health) is best it’s been since June,” Underwood said.

That puts Illinois in position to play loose and be at full strength for a March run. Underwood cut practice early and has liked what he’s seen from the team. Last season that wasn’t the case.

The Illini hope that new energy means a different kind of run this March.

“It's March,” Frazier said. “If you're not having fun then you shouldn't be here. We're playing free. We're having fun, and we're ready to go on a run.”

