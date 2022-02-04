Watch now: Illinois continues tough stretch in conference play at Indiana

Illinois at Indiana

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

Series; Last meeting: Indiana leads 93-90; Illinois 75, Indiana 71, Feb. 2, 2021.

Records: Illinois 16-5, Indiana 16-5

TV, radio: ESPN, KFNS 590 AM (Saint Louis), WSOY (Decatur)

About Illinois: Illini are on a three-game winning streak after a win Tuesday vs. No. 11 Wisconsin. … Kofi Cockburn is sixth in the country in scoring (22.1 points per game) and fifth in rebounding (11.6 rebounds per game). Cockburn had 37 points on 16-for-19 shooting against the Badgers. … Point guard Andre Curbelo is back as the team’s sixth man after leaving COVID health and safety protocols. He had missed 13 of the team’s previous 15 games because of that and a concussion suffered earlier this season. … Illinois runs its offense through Cockburn but also has guards Trent Frazier (12.8 points and 3.8 assists), Alfonso Plummer (15.3 points per game) and Jacob Grandison (10.9 points per game) as perimeter scorers. Grandison had 14 points against Wisconsin.

About Indiana: The Hoosiers are sixth in the conference after wins against Penn State and Maryland last week. … Trayce Jackson-Davis is another one of the top players in the conference averaging 18.3 points, 8.5 rebounds. 2.7 blocks and 1.8 assists per game. He’ll match up with Cockburn. Transfer guard Xavier Johnson has been playing well over the past couple of weeks and leads the team in assists (4.5 per game) while averaging 10.5 points. … Race Thompson also averages 11.4 points from the four spot and scored 18 in each of the team’s past two. … Indiana has a pair of shooters in Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp (6.5 points and 38.7% from 3) and Parker Stewart (6.8 points and 44.8% from 3).