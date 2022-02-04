Watch now: Illinois continues tough stretch in conference play at Indiana

CHAMPAIGN — Days after cementing its spot at the top of the Big Ten, Illinois has a road test to continue its toughest stretch in conference play.
For that stretch run, the Illini look to have everyone available and are starting to finally settle into an identity with Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn back and fully healthy.
Curbelo appeared back against Purdue before being sidelined in health and safety protocols, but the dynamic point guard is ready to be back for good after coming off the bench in a Tuesday win over Wisconsin.
"It was what it needed to be," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Curbelo’s 11-minute return. "You know, he was great. ... He's seeing the game. We ran the tar out of him yesterday. His conditioning is getting back. He was tired."
The Illini had possibly their most complete performance Tuesday, keeping Wisconsin at arm's length for the entire second half and having an efficient night offensively. The defense has improved for the Illini — they've kept each of their past three opponents under 70 points.
“We've gotten quality shots,” Underwood said. “I think we're getting better shots. I think good offense leads to good defense. We're growing some chemistry on that end of the court. We had a little teeth in the second half the other night. I think we're getting better on a lot of fronts."
That defense will be tested when No. 18 Illinois (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten) travels to Bloomington to play Indiana (16-5, 7-4) Saturday.
Cockburn’s 37-point game against Wisconsin helped his case as a conference and national player of the year candidate, but this weekend’s game offers him a chance to further cement that case with a matchup against IU big man Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Jackson-Davis and Cockburn have been two of the conference’s top big men since they entered the league in 2019, with both of them dueling in the Illini’s overtime win last February. Jackson-Davis leads the conference in blocks, so it should be an intriguing matchup inside.
“He’s one of the best players not only in our league but in the country,” Underwood said.
That matchup will be key since Illinois runs most of its offense through Cockburn, and that offense has gotten into a better rhythm with the return of its lineup.
The team is turning the ball over less, averaging only nine per game over its last three after being one of the worst teams in the country in turnovers earlier in the season.
The Illini have also been able to keep opponents out of transition, which has allowed them to lock down defensively in the halfcourt. Over the past couple of games Illinois has been able to force teams to take tough shots over defenders and those shots haven’t been falling. Each of the Illini’s past three opponents shot under 40%.
Illinois has had Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams as good defenders the whole season, but improvement from players like Alfonso Plummer and an improvement defensively in the second half of Tuesday’s game from Jacob Grandison have also gone a long way.
“I think we’re starting to play our best on that end of the court and that does takes some time,” Underwood said.
