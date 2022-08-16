Watch now: Illinois completes second fall camp scrimmage

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got its dress rehearsal in with a little under two weeks left before the start of the season.

The second scrimmage on Monday featured some nice defensive plays from the secondary and safety Quan Martin, according to coach Bret Bielema.

Bielema also said kicker Caleb Griffin made all of his kicks. The team has began preparation for its week zero game against Wyoming.

"I definitely feel like we were a lot further ahead than we were a year ago, especially at this point right now," linebacker Tarique Barnes said of Illinois' camp progress. "Just being confident in what we put out and where we are like collectively as a team."

The new-look offensive line will have, at the very least, a six-man rotation of tackles Alex Palczewski and Julian Pearl, center Alex Philstrom and guards Zy Crisler, Isaiah Adams and Jordyn Slaughter.

It seems to have been a good fall camp for the unit so far.

"Everyone's just doing a great job,” Alex Palczewski said. “Isaiah Adams, Zach Crisler, Jordyn Slaughter also, they're all doing a fantastic job. If you can't tell I'm really proud of them."

Some of the starters got pulled at halftime, including Chase and Sydney Brown, Palczewski and Johnny Newton. Tommy DeVito was also in that group. Illinois hasn’t announced the winner of the quarterback battle between DeVito and Art Sitkowski, but DeVito progressed during fall camp. He got the bulk of starting snaps in the team’s open practice during the fall, but coaches said that during the entirety of fall camp reps have been split.

"I think Tommy, not just our scheme, I think he's learned how Illinois plays and that's really been the biggest difference the last two or three weeks," Bielema said.

Confidence in receivers

Bielema displayed some confidence in a wide receiver group that struggled in 2021. Improvement in that unit will go a long way in Illinois fixing its passing woes of the last couple of seasons.

Isaiah Williams has been unsurprisingly cast as a number one option from the slot and has gotten rave reviews after a full offseason at receiver.

"Isaiah has made a big jump, I think, from where he was a year ago at fall camp to where we are right now in so many different ways," Bielema said. "Obviously, wide receiver play, his ability to catch the ball, his demeanor, his ability to lead, especially on the offensive side of the ball. He has really taken a big step."

Brian Hightower was another receiver who Bielema was excited about. Hightower redshirted and rarely played in 2021 after catching three touchdowns in 2020. He's in line to get some more opportunity this season with Casey Washington and Pat Bryant on the outside.

"Another guy that I'm just so excited to watch him play out this year is Hightower," Bielema said. "He has by far played at a level that I haven't seen him play at. I kind of always knew it was there. But he just physically looks different. He's caught the ball extremely well. Very coachable. Just everything that you want. I think High's done that."

Miller cleared, Edwards progressing

Besides tight end Luke Ford being out for this week due to a “medical issue” according to Bielema, the Illini are mostly healthy going into the season opener.

Freshman wide receiver Shawn Miller was injured during spring practice, but he took part in the scrimmage Monday after being cleared. Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards is on pace to be cleared later this week after a knee injury in the summer has had him out or limited.

“He worked out pretty good Saturday, and he's basically on a progression," Bielema said regarding Edwards. "So I think, we think, tomorrow night he should be able to do Tuesday night under the lights. We think he's gonna be able to (individual work) and then Wednesday, I think he's gonna be able to be cleared."