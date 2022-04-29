Watch now: Illinois' Coleman Hawkins preparing for increased role

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball was filled with experience for the past two seasons. Multi-year players Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier led the Illini to a pair of Big Ten titles.

Now all of those players are gone and a young roster without any seniors remains. There is only one current player who has played over 30 games at the Division I level.

That's Coleman Hawkins, who was primarily a bench player for the past two seasons and is one of three players still around from the 2020-21 team. His 58 games played in an Illini uniform are over twice as many as the next-highest mark of 28 from freshman Luke Goode.

Illinois has a full roster reset, and it looks like Hawkins will be at the center of it. He started the team's final four games and is in for a role like those players he spelled for the past two years.

"I feel like no one's seen what I can truly do because of what we've had, and you know, the players that we've had in the past," Hawkins said. "I think with this team, I'll be able to showcase a lot more and bring a lot more to the table and really bring out our true skill sets."

Hawkins described himself as an "energy guy" for the past two years. He was one of the team's top offensive rebounders for spurts and played all over, including a small stint at point guard due to a rash of injuries.

Being at the top of the totem pole in Champaign will be somewhere Hawkins hasn't been. For his final two years in high school at Prolific Prep in California, he was a facilitator in the offense with five-star Nimari Burnett and future NBA lottery pick Jalen Green.

The diverse skill set of Hawkins' passing with flashes of shooting and dribbling make him an enticing prospect for the next couple of years at 6-foot-10. His theoretical skill set is the kind NBA teams are starting to pivot towards at the wing position.

“I’m patient with everything, but I think next year can be a really great year for me,” Hawkins said. “I think I can see myself playing at the next level in about a year or two, I hope. That all starts with what I do right now in this offseason. I can’t tell what the future holds, but hopefully, in a year or two, I’ll be able to go and play professionally.”

With those goals in mind, Hawkins and a lot of players are considering their current situation. Even though Hawkins is slated as a starter for next season, it is still unclear what Brad Underwood will do with his final scholarship spots.

If a couple of star players enter, that changes the decision-making process. Hawkins also said he has talked with the coaching staff and was still waiting to have an exit interview with Underwood. Underwood said Wednesday he had met with each player for an exit interview since the season ended.

That shouldn't necessarily set off any alarms for Illinois fans, though.

“I plan on coming back," Hawkins said. "But like I said, still got to do the waiting game. Still got to see who’s coming in and still got to meet with everyone and see what the future holds.”

Indications from Underwood are that Hawkins has a solid future at Illinois, especially on a team that will rely on rising sophomores and a freshman class without collegiate experience being the players alongside Hawkins.

“A big part of that for Coleman is leadership,” Underwood said. “We’ve got a big group of freshmen coming in here and they need guidance. They need someone who’s going to tell them how to do it. He’s a veteran. He’s been around, and we’ll be counting on him.”

After waiting for years to be a focal point in high school and college, it seems like Hawkins has the opportunity to be the face of a team if he wants it at Illinois.

“I think my time has come,” Hawkins said. “I’ve been here. I’ve seen it all. I’ve seen what it’s like, what it takes to win. I’m definitely ready to handle that.”

